पंचायत चुनाव:अंतिम दिन जिला पंचायत सदस्य के लिए 106 व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 482 नामांकन दाखिल

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन का समय 3 बजे तक, कलेक्टर कार्यालय में शाम 6 बजे तक चलती रही प्रक्रिया

जिले की सबसे बड़ी पंचायत जिला परिषद का मेंबर बनने की दौड़ मेंं 120 प्रत्याशी हो गए हैं। हालांकि अब नामवापसी के बाद इनकी संख्या कम भी हो सकती है। नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को गहमागहमी रही। अंतिम दिन में 106 नामांकन दाखिल हुए, जबकि इससे पहले 5 दिनों में मात्र 14 लोगों ने ही नामांकन किए थे।

वहीं जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में अंतिम दिन 482 नामांकन दाखिल हुए। बतादें कि जिला परिषद में प्रमुख का पद एससी महिला आरक्षित होने के कारण महिलाओं की संख्या अधिक है। इससे पहले सुबह 10 बजे नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई, जो दोपहर तीन बजे तक चली, मगर नामांकन दाखिल करने वालों की संख्या अधिक होने एवं उनकी रसीद कट जाने के कारण निर्वाचन अधिकारी को उनके नामांकन देर शाम तक लेने पड़े।

चुनाव प्रक्रिया : आज नामांकन पत्रों की होगी जांच, कल दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामवापसी

10 नवंबर को सुबह 11 से 3.00 बजे तक नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी। 11 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामवापसी होगी। 11 नवंबर को नामवापसी के बाद चुनाव लड़ने वालों की फाइनल सूची व चिह्न आबंटन होगा। जिले में प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर को, दूसरे का 27 नवंबर, तीसरे का एक दिसंबर व चौथे चरण का मतदान 5 दिसंबर को होगा।

पंस. सदस्य : अंतिम दिन चूरू में 50, रतनगढ़ में 89 व राजगढ़ में 86 नामांकन

चूरू. पंचायतीराज के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए सोमवार को पंचायत समितियों में 482 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलेक्टर) डॉ. प्रदीप के. गावंडे ने बताया कि जिले में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन पत्र दर्ज करने के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को चूरू पंचायत समिति से 45 अभ्यर्थियों ने 50 नामांकन पत्र, रतनगढ़ पंचायत समिति से 83 अभ्यर्थियों ने 89 नामांकन पत्र, बीदासर पंचायत समिति से 63 अभ्यर्थियों ने 63 नामांकन पत्र, तारानगर पंचायत समिति से 72 अभ्यर्थियों ने 73 नामांकन पत्र, सरदारशहर पंचायत समिति से 45 अभ्यर्थियों ने 45 नामांकन पत्र, सुजानगढ़ पंचायत समिति से 74 अभ्यर्थियों ने 76 नामांकन पत्र एवं राजगढ़ पंचायत समिति से 80 अभ्यर्थियों ने 86 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए हैं। सोमवार को जिले में पंस. सदस्य पद हेतु 462 अभ्यर्थियों ने 482 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए हैं।

