पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठिठुरन बरकरार:दूसरे दिन भी शीतलहर और कोल्ड-डे की गिरफ्त में चूरू जिला, दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 80 कम

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तहसील क्षेत्र के उदासर बीदावतान गांव के एक खेत में प्याज की फसल पर जमी ओस की बूंदे। क्षेत्र में बुधवार को घना कोहरा भी छाया रहा।
  • दिन का तापमान 16 व रात का 5.1 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ, मौसम विभाग का यलो अलर्ट जारी

जिले में कड़ाके की सर्दी से लोग हलकान हैं। दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 8 डिग्री सैल्सियस नीचे होने के कारण मौसम विभाग ने पश्चिमी राजस्थान के चूरू सहित कई जिलों में यलो अलर्ट जारी किया हुआ है। बुधवार को चूरू दूसरे दिन भी कोल्ड डे की गिरफ्त में रहा। दिन में धूप खिलने के बावजूद लोगों को शीतलहर से राहत नहीं मिली।

राहत की बात ये है कि कोरोना के चलते स्कूलों में बच्चों की छुट्टी चल रही है। बुधवार को अधिकतम 16 एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इससे पहले मंगलवार को अधिकतम 16.4 एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.2 डिग्री था। 24 घंटे में दिन के तापमान में .4 एवं रात के तापमान .1 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई।
घना कोहरे से दोपहर 12 बजे राहत, दृश्यता 50 मीटर से कम
इससे पहले जिलेभर में बुधवार सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। मौसम विभाग ने सुबह 8 बजे तक कोहरे की दृश्यता 50 मीटर से कम आंकी है। हालांकि इसके बाद दृश्यता बढ़ती गई, पर कोहरे से राहत दोपहर 12 बजे बाद मिली। इस बीच दिन में रह-रहकर बादल छाए रहे, सर्द हवाएं चलती रही।

जिले में कोहरा, कोल्ड-डे और शीतलहर का असर

यातायात - सुबह 10 बजे सड़कों पर सामान्य से कम यातायात रहा। रोडवेज बसें भी सुबह की खाली रही। सरदारशहर डिपो के मुख्य प्रबंधक परमेश्वर लाल सैनी ने बताया कि सुबह 9 बजे तक यात्रीभार अन्य दिनों की तुलना में करीब 60 फीसदी कम रहा। शाम की बसों में यात्रीभार प्रभावित रहा।
स्वास्थ्य - मौसम का सीधा असर लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ रहा है। डीबी अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. एफएच गौरी ने बताया कि बुधवार का आउटडोर 1050 रोगी रहा। इन दिनों सर्दी-जुकाम और बुखार के रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें