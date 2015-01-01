पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिस:टंकी पर चढ़े युवक से डेढ़ लाख रु. वसूलेगी पुलिस

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
चूरू पुलिस ने रतनगढ़ के वार्ड 25 में भानीधोरा स्थित जलदाय विभाग की टंकी पर चढ़े युवक को उसकी सुरक्षा पेटे खर्च हुई डेढ़ लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि जमा करवाने का नोटिस भेजा है।

नोटिस के अनुसार राकेश पुत्र जेठाराम शर्मा निवासी भानूदा सात नवंबर को रस्सी लेकर रतनगढ़ में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गया था। राकेश ने कभी फिल्म अभिनेता संजय दत्त से मिलने, कभी पूर्व में थाना राजलदेसर में हत्या के मामले में जेल हो जाने पर बदनामी से विवाह न होने को लेकर नीचे गिरकर आत्महत्या की धमकी दी। पूरे दिन समझाइश के बाद वह टंकी से उतरा। राकेश की इस हरकत के कारण पुलिस विभाग को इसकी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए टंकी के आस पास पुलिस बल तैनात करना पड़ा। गृह विभाग, राजस्थान सरकार के आदेश की पालना में व्यक्तिगत सुरक्षा पर खर्च किए गए एक लाख 53614 रुपए राकेश से वसूल किए जाने हैं। 10 दिन की अवधि में यह राशि चूरू एसपी कार्यालय में जमा करानी होगी। अन्यथा कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

