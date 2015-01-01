पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:ओवरटेक कर पिकअप आगे लगा रुकवाई कार, चालक से मारपीट कर कार लूट ले गए

सरदारशहर/चुरु44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • सरदारशहर में कालूसर गांव के पास की घटना

चालक को पीटकर कार लूट कर ले जाने का मामला थाने में दर्ज हुआ है। घटना शनिवार शाम चूरू रोड पर कालूसर गांव के पास की है। कार चालक विकासकुमार ब्राह्मण निवासी वार्ड 29 बोथरा बास ने पर्चा बयान में बताया कि वह गाड़ी चलाने का काम करता है। शनिवार सुबह दोस्त महेंद्र ने उन्हें फोन पर बताया कि उनकी कार चलती-चलती बंद हो गई, जिसे मिस्त्री को चैक करानी है।

वह आबिद मिस्त्री के सरदारशहर स्थित गैराज में गया। जांच के बाद मिस्त्री ने उन्हें सीकर जांच कराने को कहा। इस पर आबिद ने उन्हें बताया कि वह सीकर जा रहा है। वे दोनों रवाना हुए। सीकर गाड़ी जांच करवाकर वापस आबिद को घर छोड़ दिया। वह कालूसर से रवाना होकर सरदारशहर जा रहा था। कालूसर फांटा के पास एक पिकअप ने उन्हें ओवरटेक करने के लिए डिपर मारे। साइड देने पर पिकअप आगे जाकर रुक गई।

उसमें से दो लोग थे। पिकअप की साइड में बैठा व्यक्ति रॉड लेकर उसकी तरफ आया। इस दौरान एक पीछे से कैंपर गाड़ी ने टक्कर मारी, जिससे कार का शीशा टूट गया। एक जने उसके साथ मारपीट की। वह उनके चंगुल से निकलकर भाग गया, पीछे से वे कार लेकर भाग गए। पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी करवाई। उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देशन में डॉग स्क्वायड टीम को बुलाकर गाड़ी लुटने वालों की तलाश शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें