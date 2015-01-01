पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Churu
  • Polling Will Be Held In Sujangarh, Ratangarh And Bidasar In The First Phase Tomorrow, Polling Parties Will Leave From Kendriya Vidyalaya

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:पहले चरण में कल सुजानगढ़, रतनगढ़ और बीदासर में होगा मतदान, केंद्रीय विद्यालय से रवाना होंगे मतदान दल

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले चरण के चुनाव के लिए 23 नवंबर को सुबह 7.30 से 5 बजे तक होगा मतदान

पहले चरण के चुनाव में सुजानगढ़, रतनगढ़ और बीदासर में 23 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। मतदान का समय सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। इस चुनाव में इन पंचायतों के मतदाता जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए वोट डालेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलेक्टर) डॉ. प्रदीप के. गावंडे ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति रतनगढ़ के कुल वार्ड 19, बीदासर के कुल वार्ड 23 एवं सुजानगढ़ के कुल वार्ड 25 में से वार्ड 18 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने के बाद 23 नवंबर को 24 वार्ड सदस्यों एवं जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। पंचायत समिति सुजानगढ, रतनगढ़ एवं बीदासर में 23 नवम्बर, 2020 को मतदान कराने के लिए 22 नवंबर को केंद्रीय विद्यालय, चूरू से मतदान दल रवाना होंगे। रतनगढ़ में 222 पोलिंग बूथ, बीदासर में 148 पोलिंग बूथ एवं सुजानगढ़ में 198 पोलिंग बूथ स्थापित किए गए है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति रतनगढ़ में कुल एक लाख 43 हजार 614 मतदाताओं में 75 हजार 121 पुरुष, 68 हजार 492 महिला एवं एक थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता है। इसी प्रकार सुजानगढ़ में कुल एक लाख 28 हजार 378 मतदाताओं में 66 हजार 975 पुरुष एवं 61 हजार 403 महिला मतदाता एवं बीदासर पंचायत समिति में कुल एक लाख 5 हजार 927 मतदाताओं में 55 हजार 673 पुरुष एवं 50 हजार 254 महिला मतदाता है।

ईवीएम का द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन : निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि चुनाव के अंतर्गत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीनों का प्रथम रेंडमाइजेशन के दौरान पंचायत समिति चूरू, तारानगर, राजगढ़ व सरदारशहर को आवंटित की गई। ईवीएम का द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन शनिवार को जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी कलेक्ट्रेट के वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस रूम में किया गया।

मतदान दिवस के दिन सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित
चूरू. जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के अंतर्गत 23 व 27 नवंबर तथा एक व 5 दिसंबर को संबंधित पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान दिवस को सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है। प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति रतनगढ़, सुजानगढ़ एवं बीदासर में 23 नवंबर, द्वितीय चरण में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र चूरू व तारानगर में 27 नवंबर, तृतीय चरण में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र राजगढ़ में एक दिसंबर एवं चतुर्थ चरण में पंचायत समिति सरदारशहर में 5 दिसंबर को जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव होने के कारण संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में मतदान दिवस को सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें