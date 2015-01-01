पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार:प्रधान मोहिनी देवी ने कांग्रेस व भाजपा नेताओं की माैजूदगी में पद ग्रहण किया

  • रतनगढ़ प्रधान बोलीं-सबके साथ से यह जिम्मेदारी मिली, सबको साथ लेकर विकास कराएंगे

पंचायत समिति की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मोहिनीदेवी खीचड़ ने शनिवार दोपहर में पदभार ग्रहण किया। पंडित महेशचंद्र पुरोहित के वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ हुई पूजा-अर्चना के बाद मोहिनी देवी सीट पर बैठी तथा पदभार संभाला। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि सबके साथ के चलते उन्हें यह जिम्मेदारी मिली है और सबको साथ लेकर सबका विकास किया जाएगा। इसके बाद पंचायत समिति सभागार में हुए कार्यक्रम में प्रधान व उपप्रधान रक्षपाल नायक का स्वागत किया गया।

विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि व पूर्व विधायक हाजी मकबूल मंडेलिया की उपस्थिति में हुए कार्यक्रम में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष भंवरलाल पुजारी, कांग्रेस नेता पूसाराम गोदारा, पीसीसी सदस्य रमेशचंद्र इंदौरिया, हरिप्रसाद हर्षवाल, बीडीओ दिलीप कुमार, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी प्रभुदयाल राजपुरोहित, सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मोहनसिंह, सहायक लेखाधिकारी सफी मोहम्मद, कनिष्ठ सहायक अनिल पारीक, पूर्व प्रधान गिरधारीलाल बांगड़वा, पूर्व उपप्रधान रतनलाल मेघवाल, जिला परिषद सदस्य मालीराम सारस्वत, संतोष तालणिया, राजकुमार सिहाग, पवनसिंह कुसुमदेसर, विजयपाल भुवाल, भानीराम मेघवाल, नरेश गोदारा, डॉ. प्रमेंद्र सिहाग, बाबू खां हामुसर, मनफूल टांडी, महावीर कटारिया, गणेश गढ़वाल, प्रहलाददान चारण, पूर्व प्रधान पूर्णराम गिला, सहकारी समिति अध्यक्ष अर्जुनराम कुल्हरी, भाजपा नेता गिरधारीलाल खीचड़, हिम्मतसिंह मालासी,अरविंद चाकलान,ओमप्रकाश खीचड़ सहित नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य व सरपंच मौजूद थे। कांग्रेस नेता इंद्रराज खीचड़ ने आभार जताया। पीसीसी सदस्य कल्याणसिंह शेखावत ने संचालन किया।

प्रधान को पति ने माला पहनाई ताे लगे ठहाके
नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मोहिनीदेवी के पदभार ग्रहण के दौरान एक समय ऐसा भी आया, जब पूरा सदन हंसी के ठहाकों से गूंज उठा। जैसे ही माल्यार्पण के लिए मोहिनीदेवी के पति इंद्रराज खीचड़ का नाम पुकारा गया तो सभी लोग अपनी हंसी को रोक नहीं पाए। लेकिन नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान भी एक कदम आगे निकली। उन्होंने पहले पति इंद्रराज को माला पहनाई और बाद में पति के हाथों से माला पहनी।

