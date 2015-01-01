पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेईएन सहीराम का गलत काम:रिश्वत लेते राजलदेसर जेईएन और उसका भाई वनरक्षक गिरफ्तार

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार जेईएन (मास्क लगाए हुए) व उसका भाई वनरक्षक।
  • चूरू एसीबी की रतनगढ़ में कार्रवाई, कॉमर्शियल बिजली कनेक्शन की एवज में जेईएन सहीराम ने अपने भाई वनरक्षक मुकेश को 27 हजार रुपए देने के लिए कहा

चूरू एसीबी की टीम ने बुधवार को व्यवसायिक बिजली का कनेक्शन करने के नाम पर 27 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के ग्रामीण उपखंड के जेईएन (राजलदेसर) व उसके सगे भाई वनरक्षक को गिरफ्तार किया।

एसीबी के एएसपी आनंदप्रकाश स्वामी के अनुसार सुरेंद्र कटेवा पुत्र भंवरलाल जाट निवासी वार्ड तीन, चूरू ने चूरू एसीबी कार्यालय में परिवाद पेश किया। परिवाद में बताया गया कि उसने मेगा हाईवे सुजानगढ़ रोड पर एक बिजली कनेक्शन करने के लिए जोधपुर डिस्काॅम के ग्रामीण उपखंड में कार्यरत जेईएन सहीराम कड़वासरा से संपर्क किया। जेईएन सहीराम ने उसे वन विभाग रेंज कार्यालय, रतनगढ़ के वनरक्षक अपने भाई मुकेश पुत्र धन्नाराम जाट निवासी लोहा से बात करने के लिए कहा। पीड़ित ने वनरक्षक मुकेश से बात की, तो उसने अपने भाई से बिजली कनेक्शन करने की एवज में उससे 30 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत की मांग की थी। बाद में इन लोगों का सौदा 27 हजार रुपए में तय हुआ।

जेईएन सहीराम ने रिश्वत की राशि सगे भाई वनरक्षक मुकेश को देने की बात कही। एसीबी टीम ने शिकायत का भौतिक सत्यापन करवाया, तो वह सही पाई गई। इसके बाद परिवादी रिश्वत की राशि लेकर पहुंचा। एएसपी आनंदप्रकाश स्वामी के नेतृत्व में टीम ने डिस्कॉम के जेईएन सहीराम जाट के भाई मुकेश से रिश्वत की राशि बरामद की। टीम ने मुकेश व सहीराम को गिरफ्तार किया। जेईएन सहीराम को फिलहाल राजलदेसर में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर लगाया गया हुआ है।
जेईएन सहीराम फिलहाल राजलदेसर में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर, 2015 में लगी थी नौकरी, वनरक्षक की 2016 में

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के ग्रामीण उपखंड के जेईएन की नियुक्ति वर्ष 2015 व उसके भाई वनरक्षक मुकेश की नियुक्ति वर्ष 2016 में हुई थी। जेईएन को फिलहाल राजलदेसर में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर लगाया गया हुआ है। कार्रवाई करने वाली एसीबी की टीम में सीआई दिलीप खत्री, एएसआई गिरधारीलाल, दिलीप कुमार, ओमप्रकाश, रामपाल, राकेश, दीपेश शामिल थे।

3 माह पहले राजलदेसर जेईएन और तकनीकी सहायक को रिश्वत लेते किया था गिरफ्तार
चूरू एसीबी टीम की जोधुपर डिस्कॉम में ट्रेप की ये दूसरी कार्रवाई है। इससे पहले टीम ने तीन महीने पहले राजलदेसर के जेईएन व तकनीकी सहायक को एक लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। टीम ने 15 सितंबर, 2020 को राजलदेसर के गांव बंडवा के एक किसान से वीसीआर नहीं भरने की एवज में एक लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते जेईएन सुखराम मीणा व तकनीकी सहायक हरिओम शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें