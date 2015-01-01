पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:रतनगढ़ ने सालासर को 7 विकेट से हराया, लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रतनगढ़ की टीम को सालासर के गेंदबाजों ने कड़ी चुनौती दी

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
गांव शोभासर में चल रही रघुवीर सिंह राव मेमोरियल कप 2020 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में शुक्रवार को खेले गए रोमांचक मुकाबले में रतनगढ़ की टीम ने सालासर की टीम को सात विकेट से हराया। सालासर की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया तथा निर्धारित ओवर में 120 रन बनाए।

लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रतनगढ़ की टीम को सालासर के गेंदबाजों ने कड़ी चुनौती दी तथा रतनगढ़ की टीम को अंतिम गेंद पर जीत मिल सकी। मैन ऑफ दी मैच कान्हा को चुना गया। कोमेन्ट्री सुगनलाल स्वामी, नईम कुरैशी व अल्ताफ ने की। आयोजन समिति सदस्य रणजीत खान ने बताया कि शनिवार को दो मुकाबले खेले जाएंगे।

