पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष:राठौड़ बोले-प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को बनाया नाकारा, विकास ठप

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष राठौड़ ने प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान पर चूरू में कांग्रेस सरकार के दो वर्षों का काला चिट्‌ठा जारी किया

राजस्थान विधानसभा में उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे अपने आवास पर प्रेस वार्ता कर प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार के दो वर्षों का काला चिट्‌ठा जारी किया। राजस्थान प्रदेश भाजपा द्वारा प्रदेशभर में कांग्रेस सरकार के कुशासन को लेकर काला चिट्‌ठा आमजन के सामने रखा।

राठौड़ ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कांग्रेस सरकार पर पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं को पंगु बनाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने अपने दो वर्ष के कार्यकाल में ग्रामीण विकास को अवरूद्ध कर दिया है। राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर भी अब तक वित्त आयोग का गठन तक नही किया है। इससे राज्य सरकार की नाकामी झलक रही है। भाजपा शासन के दौरान पांचवे वित्त आयोग द्वारा जो 2065 करोड़ की राशि जारी की गई थी, वह राशि वर्तमान कांग्रेस सरकार की अकर्मण्यता की वजह से आमजन तक नहीं पहुच पाई है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 2022 तक प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के सिर पर अपनी छत हो, जो कल्याणकारी योजना प्रारंभ की गई है, उस योजना में अपने हिस्से के लगभग 1400 करोड़ रुपए प्रदेश सरकार में नहीं दिए है जिससे यह महत्वाकांक्षी योजना प्रदेश में अधरझूल में लटकी है।

भाजपा ने उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन का किया समर्थन
राठौड़ ने राज्य सरकार पर उर्दू के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सरकार द्वारा अध्यापकों की नियुक्ति नहीं की जा रही है, जिसको लेकर अल्पसंख्यक युवाओं को आंदोलन करना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने इस आंदोलन का समर्थन भी किया हैं। दलित उत्पीड़न के मामले में कांग्रेस सरकार की आलोचना की। निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण ने कहा राज्य सरकार ने पर दो वर्षों में गांवों में एक रुपए का काम नहीं किया। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष बसंत शर्मा, जिला महामंत्री नरेंद्र काछवाल, सीताराम लुगरिया, मंडल अध्यक्ष दीनदयाल सैनी, सुरेश सारस्वत, वरिष्ठ नेता एवं विधानसभा संयोजक पदमसिंह राठौड़, एससी मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष रामस्वरूप मेघवाल, आईटी जिला संयोजक रमेश शर्मा, जिला मीडिया संयोजक रवि दाधीच, पार्षद मेघराज भार्गव, चंद्रप्रकाश शर्मा, निरंजन सैन, अरूण शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें