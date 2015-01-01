पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Churu
  • Ruckus During The Removal Of Encroachment In The Market Of Ratangarh, Businessmen Kept The Market Closed For A Whole Day In Viraudh, At 6 Pm

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:रतनगढ़ के बाजार में अतिक्रमण हटाने के दाैरान हंगामा, व्यापारियाें ने विराेध में दिनभर बंद रखे बाजार, शाम 6 बजे वार्ता में बनी सहमति

रतनगढ़31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगरपालिका टीम ने जेसीबी से नालियों पर लगी पटि्टयां हटाना शुरू की तो व्यापारियों ने विरोध जताते हुए धरना शुरू किया

नगरपालिका द्वारा शहर के बाजारों में नालियों पर व्यापारियों द्वारा लगाए गई पट्टियाें को हटाने का बुधवार सुबह अभियान शुरू किया गया। शहर में घंटाघर से अगुणा बाजार की ओर कुछ दुकानों पर जैसे ही पालिका ने नालियों पर लगी पट्टियां जेसीबी के सहारे हटाई, तो व्यापारियों ने इसका विरोध जताते हुए धरना शुरू कर दिया। खुदरा व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष रामावतार बुबना, कपड़ा व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष कालूराम धर्ड, ट्रेड एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुभाष महर्षि, फुटवियर संघ के अध्यक्ष निरंजन ताम्रायत, खाद्य व्यापार संघ के उपाध्यक्ष महावीर खेतान, मातेश्वरी अजीतसरिया, जगदीश बैरासरिया के नेतृत्व में व्यापारी घंटाघर के पास एकत्रित हो गए तथा पालिका प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए धरने पर बैठ गए।

इसके बाद विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि, निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष लिट्टू कल्पनाकांत, भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष अरविंद इंदौरिया धरनास्थल पर पहुंच गए और व्यापरियाें का समर्थन किया। इसके बाद उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष नेता राजेंद्र राठौड़, सांसद राहुल कस्वां, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण, कांग्रेस नेता रफीक मंडेलिया भी व्यापारियों के बीच पहुंचे। व्यापारियों ने घंटाघर के पास चारों रास्तों को भी बंद कर दिया तथा जुलूस निकालकर पालिका प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

व्यापारियों ने बताया कि पालिका द्वारा बिना किसी सूचना के इस तरह की कार्रवाई करना अनुचित है और जेसीबी की तोड़फोड़ के चलते दो दुकानों के मुख्य द्वार की चौखट भी हिल गई। इससे व्यापारियों में आक्रोश और अधिक बढ़ गया तथा व्यापार संघों ने अनिश्चितकालीन तक बाजार बंद करने की घोषणा करते हुए धरना शुरू कर दिया। वहीं दूसरी ओर पालिका ईओ भगवानसिंह ने बताया कि बाजारों में नालियों की सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त रखने में दुकानों के आगे लगी पटिटयां बाधित बनी हुई हैं, इसलिए पट्टियाें काे हटाया गया है।

बुधवार की सुबह छह बजे शुरू हुआ व्यापारियों का आंदोलन शाम छह बजे तक चला तथा शाम को एसडीएम कार्यालय में व्यापार संघों के पदाधिकारियों के साथ प्रशासन की हुई बैठक के बाद सहमति बनी और व्यापारियों ने आंदोलन समाप्त कर दिया।

व्यापारियों के समर्थन में उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राठौड़, सांसद कस्वां, विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि, कांग्रेस नेता मंडेलिया उतरे सड़कों पर

10 घंटे बाद प्रशासन पहुंचा व्यापारियों के बीच : व्यापारियों के प्रदर्शन के 10 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद एसडीएम अनिल कुमार, तहसीलदार धीरज झाझड़िया, ईओ भगवानसिंह, एक्सईएन पूर्णिमा यादव व्यापारियों की मांग पर शाम चार बजे घंटाघर के पास पहुंचे। आधा घंटे तक अधिकारियों ने व्यापारियों की समस्याओं को सुना। इस दौरान विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि, कांग्रेस नेता रफीक मंडेलिया, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष लीटू कल्पनाकांत तथा व्यापार संघ के पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे। उसके बाद प्रशासन ने व्यापारी नेताओं को एसडीएम कार्यालय में आमंत्रित किया।

व्यापार संघ के रामावतार बूबना, निरंजन ताम्रायत, कालूराम धर्ड़, सुभाष महर्षि, राजेश भावनानी, महावीर खेतान, जगदीश बैरासरिया, महेंद्र इंदौरिया एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे। व्यापारियों ने ईओ व सफाई निरीक्षक भंवरलाल द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई की निष्पक्ष जांच, जिन व्यापारियों के नुकसान हुआ है, उनकी भरपाई पालिका के कोष से कराने की मांग की।

भविष्य में पालिका द्वारा किसी भी प्रकार की कार्रवाई करने से पहले व्यापार संघ के साथ बैठक करने की मांग रखी। एसडीएम ने कार्रवाई की जांच, भविष्य में व्यापार संघ के पदाधिकारियों से वार्ता करने का आश्वासन दिया। दुकानों के आगे नालियों पर रखी पटिटयों के संदर्भ में व्यापारियों को 60% नालियां खुली रखने को कहा।

अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ाई जारी रखूंगा : विधायक

विधायक महर्षि ने कहा कि अन्याय के खिलाफ हर दम लड़ाई जारी रखूंगा। बिना नोटिस की गई कार्रवाई नियमों के विरूद्ध थी। अगर व्यापारी प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से हुई वार्ता के बाद संतुष्ट हैं, तो वे व्यापारियों के साथ हैं। मैं क्षेत्र के लोगों के साथ अन्याय नहीं होने दूंगा।

ऐसे चला घटनाक्रम

  • सुबह साढ़े छह बजे पूर्वी बाजार से दुकानों के आगे लगी पटिटयों को पालिका प्रशासन ने हटाया।
  • सात बजे सैकड़ों व्यापारी बाजार में एकत्रित, विरोध-प्रदर्शन शुरू।
  • सात बजे विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि पहुंचे व्यापारियों के बीच।
  • आठ बजे घंटाघर के पास धरने पर बैठे व्यापारी।
  • साढ़े 10 बजे प्रतिपक्ष नेता राजेंद्र राठौड़, सांसद राहुल कस्वां, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण, पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष वासुदेव चावला, बसंत शर्मा, चंद्रप्रकाश शर्मा भी पहुंचे व्यापारियों के बीच।
  • दोपहर में कांग्रेस नेता रफीक मंडेलिया, अरविंद चाकलान पहुंचे व्यापारियों के बीच।
  • शाम चार बजे एसडीएम, तहसीलदार व ईओ पहुंचे व्यापारियों के बीच।
  • साढ़े पांच बजे एसडीएम कार्यालय में पहुंचे व्यापार संघ के प्रतिनिधि।
  • शाम छह बजे वार्ता मेंं सहमति बनने के बाद व्यापारियों को आंदोलन समाप्त हुआ।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें