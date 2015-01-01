पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संविदाकर्मीयों को हटाया:डीबी अस्पताल में संविदा पर लगे 27 एलटी समेत 40 कार्मिकों को हटाने पर मचा बवाल

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
चूरू. संविदा पर लगे एलटी सहित अन्य कार्मिकों को हटाने के बाद डीबी अस्पताल में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कार्मिक।
  • कोविड जांच प्रभावित होने की आशंका पर वापस लगाए, हटाए कार्मिकों ने भुगतान के लिए दिया ज्ञापन

डीबी अस्पताल में संविदा पर लगे एलटी सहित 40 कार्मिकों को शनिवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य द्वारा हटाने पर बवाल मच गया। संविदाकर्मी एकजुट होकर अस्पताल अधीक्षक और कलेक्टर से मिले तथा नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि उनका ढाई महीने के मानदेय का अभी भुगतान नहीं किया और अब अचानक उन्हें हटा दिया गया।

इस मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही बीसीएमओ डॉ. अहसान गौरी और डीबी अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. एफएच गौरी सकते में आ गए। शाम को कोरोना सैंपल लिए जाने का संकट खड़ा हो गया। डीबी अस्पताल से संबद्ध केंद्रीय लैब प्रभारी ने अधीक्षक काे हाेने वाली परेशानी से अवगत कराया तथा कहा कि तत्काल संविदा एलटी काे नहीं लगाया ताे काेविड जांच बाधित हाेगी। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी ने मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य से बात करके नाराजगी जाहिर की। उन्होंने जिला कलेक्टर को भी इसके बारे में अवगत कराया। बाद में संविदा पर 27 एलटीआर, एक एसएलटी, 6 आरए एवं 6 कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर वापस लगाए गए। इन संविदाकर्मियों का संचालन एक एनजीओ के जरिये किया जा रहा था।
अब नए टेंडर में इन कार्मिकों को 8 एनजीओ में बांट दिया है।
अस्पताल अधीक्षक नाराज हुए, प्राचार्य से वार्ता की : इधर, डीबी अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी संविदा के एलटी सहित अन्य कार्मिकों को हटाने से नाराज हो गए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय कोविड के कारण वैसे ही काम ज्यादा है। जांचें रोज बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में एलटी, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को हटाने से सारी व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा जाएगी। बीसीएमओ डॉ. अहसान ने कहा कि एकाएक संविदा के एलटी सहित अन्य कार्मिकों को हटाने से कोविड, डेंगू सहित अन्य जांच का काम प्रभावित होगा। इस समय सर्दी का दौर है। ऐसे में संविदाकर्मी को हटाने से पहले नए लगाने जरूरी थे।

प्राचार्य बोले-टेंडर पूरे हो गए इसलिए हटाया, वापस लगाया
मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. सीताराम गोठवाल ने कहा कि संविदा पर लगे एलटी सहित कार्मिकों की टेंडर अवधि पूरी हो गई। इसलिए प्रक्रिया के तहत उन्हें हटाना जरूरी था। उन्हें एक दिन गैप देकर दुबारा रख लिया है। कोई काम प्रभावित नहीं होगा। इधर, कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे ने बताया कि कॉलेज प्राचार्य गोठवाल से बात कर सभी को दुबारा रखवा दिया है।

