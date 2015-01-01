पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता:शिविर में रोगियों की जांच व स्क्रीनिंग की, मास्क बांटे

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चूरू में शिविर लगा, छापर व रतनगढ़ में रैली निकाली

मदीना मस्जिद के पास शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र वार्ड 8 द्वारा आउट पिच शिविर लगाया गया, जिसमें चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य, परामर्श एनसीडी स्क्रीनिंग की गई। डॉ. सुमन धानिया ने रोगियों की जांच कर दवा दी। शिविर में आए रोगियों से कांग्रेस नेता जमील चौहान ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री का यह संदेश, मास्क लगावो जीवन बचाओ की पालना में अपनी टीम के साथ मास्क लगाएं। इस अवसर पर पब्लिक हेल्थ मैनेजर बसंत व्यास, निरानी सहारण, कविता, महबूब अली, युनुस खान, इकबाल रूकनखानी, दीपिका सोनी, रसीद सरकेल, गफार भाटी, महबूब मलावन, सलीम मोयल आदि ने शिविर में सहयोग कर सेवाएं दी। छापर | कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत पालिका कार्मिकों ने मुख्य बाजार में बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगो को मास्क पहनाया। ईओ प्रमोद जांगिड़ के निर्देशों की पालना में गठित टीम बस स्टैंड, चोपड़ा बाजार एवं मैन मार्केट में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे व्यक्तियों को मास्क पहनाए।

इस दौरान पालिका के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं कांग्रेस के वयोवृद्ध नेता रामजीलाल पेड़ीवाल से भी कोरोना महामारी के प्रति आमजन को जागरूक करने की अपील की गई। इस दौरान पालिका के ओमप्रकाश स्वामी, अखिलेश पारीक, लक्ष्मण सिंह, आत्माराम शर्मा व पुखराज गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।
रतनगढ़ . नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत नगरपालिका कर्मचारियाें ने जागरूकता रैली निकाली। पालिका परिसर से शुरू हुई रैली सालासर बस स्टैंड सहित कई स्थानों पर पहुंची। मोबाइल एप के जरिए लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए मास्क बांटे। इस मौके पर ईओ भगवानसिंह, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, भंवरलाल पेंटर, संजय बारी, हनुमानाराम, भवानीसिंह, सुनील भार्गव सहित कई पालिका कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

सुजानगढ़ में बिना मास्क मिले लोगों के चालान काटे गए

नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से कोरोना जन जागरूकता अभियान के तहत प्रचार-प्रसार जारी रहा। आयुक्त सोहनलाल माइक में बताया कि बुधवार को टीम प्रभारी सहायक अभियंता दिलीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में लाडनूं चुंगी नाका के पास, गेनानी के पास व रेन बसेरा के पास आदि स्थानों पर बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों के चालान काटकर ₹4000 रुपए वसूले। मास्क वितरित कर समझाइश भी की। टीम में सूरजभान, धीरज व पंकज थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें