धीमी रफ्तार:अभी तक रबी फसलों की सिर्फ 17% बुआई हुई, अमूमन इस समय तक 50% हो जाती है

चूरू39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीफ फसलों की देरी से पकाई व कटाई के कारण लेट हो रही बुआई, 3.85 लाख हैक्टेयर में बुआई का लक्ष्य

जिले में सितंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक सक्रिय रहे मानसून ने इस बार रबी फसलों की बुआई का पूरा गणित बिगाड़ दिया है। खरीफ फसलों की देरी से पकाई व कटाई के कारण नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े तक रबी फसलों की बुआई का आंकड़ा 17 प्रतिशत तक ही पहुंच पाया है, जबकि सामान्य तौर इस अवधि के दौरान यह आंकड़ा 50 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच जाता है। कृषि विभाग की ओर से इस बार रबी फसलों की बुआई का आंकड़ा तीन लाख 85 हजार हैक्टेयर तय किया गया है। बुआई के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो नौ नवंबर तक मात्र 64912 हैक्टेयर में ही बुआई पूरी हो पाई, जो लक्ष्य का मात्र 16.81 प्रतिशत है।

इसमें सबसे अधिक 30 हजार हैक्टेयर में चना, 27 हजार हैक्टेयर में सरसों व दो हजार हैक्टेयर में गेहूं की बुआई हुई है, ऐसे में इस बार शत-प्रतिशत बुआई की उम्मीद कम ही नजर आती है। कृषि विभाग की माने तो किसान नवंबर के अंत तक रबी फसलों की बुआई कर सकते हैं। सरसों व चने की बुआई का उपयुक्त समय धीरे-धीरे निकल रहा, जबकि जौ व गेहूं की बुआई अगले एक पखवाड़े तक की जा सकती है।
अब तक जिले में 65 हजार हैक्टेयर में हुई बुआई, बारानी क्षेत्र में बारिश की कमी ने भी बिगाड़ा बुआई का गणित

कृषि अधिकारी कुलदीप शर्मा की माने, तो इस बार बारानी क्षेत्र में चने की बुआई बहुत ही कम मात्रा में हो रही है। सिंचाई वाले स्थानों पर किसान लगातार बुआई कर रहे है, मगर बारानी क्षेत्र में बारिश की कमी के कारण बुआई नहीं हो रही है। रबी फसलों की कुल बुआई 3.85 लाख हैक्टेयर में से 61 प्रतिशत रकबा 2.35 लाख हैक्टेयर चने के लिए निर्धारित किया गया है। मगर अब तक 30 हजार हैक्टेयर करीब 12.76 प्रतिशत क्षेत्र में ही चने की बुआई हो पाई है।

जिले में सितंबर के पहले सप्ताह के बाद से बारिश नहीं हुई, जिसके कारण बारानी क्षेत्रों में नमी के अभाव में किसान चने की बुआई का रिस्क नहीं ले रहे है। अगर एक-दो सप्ताह में अच्छी बारिश होती है, तो बारानी क्षेत्र में चने की बुआई का रकबा बढ़ सकता है।

बुआई का आंकड़ा (हैक्टेयर में)
फसल लक्ष्य बुआई
चना 235000 30000
गेहूं 35000 2000
जौ 10000 871
सरसों 75000 27271
तारामीरा 14000 800
अन्य 17000 3970
कुल 385000 64912

समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली की खरीद 18 से, 8510 किसानों ने करवाया पंजीयन

क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति की ओर से प्रदेश जिले में 18 नवंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली की ख्ररीद शुरू की जाएगी। समिति उप रजिस्ट्रार राजेन्द्र सैनी ने बताया कि एक नवंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली खरीद के लिए पंजीयन प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई थी, अब तक जिले के 8510 किसान पंजीयन करवा चुके है।

18 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली खरीद 90 दिन चलेगी। किसान ई-मित्र केन्द्रों पर पंजीयन करवाकर उपज बेच सकेंगे। मूंगफली का समर्थन मूल्य 5275 रुपए है। मंगलवार को सरदारशहर कृषि मंडी में व्यापारियों ने 4800 से 5000 हजार तथा तारानगर की गौण मंडी में 4700 से 4850 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से बोली लगाकर खरीद की।

खरीफ फसलों के तहत इस बार कृषि विभाग की ओर से निर्धारित 70 हजार हैक्टेयर में से 69 हजार 140 हैक्टेयर में मूंगफली की बुआई की गई थी। इसमें सबसे अधिक सरदारशहर में 29563 हैक्टेयर में बुआई की गई।

कहां-कितना पंजीयन
तहसील पंजीयन
चूरू 0
तारानगर 147
रतनगढ़ 1355
राजगढ़ 0
सरदारशहर 2669
सुजानगढ़ 4339
कुल 8510

मूंग तुलाई : 1449 ने करवाया पंजीयन, दो केन्द्रों पर 10 दिन में 1 भी किसान नहीं पहुंचा

बाजार भावों में तेजी के कारण किसान इस बार समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग बेचने में रूचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। जिले की छह तहसील क्षेत्रों में 1449 किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग तुलाई के लिए पंजीयन करवाया था। एक नवंबर को सादुलपुर व तारानगर में तुलाई शुरू होने पर क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति की ओर से किसानों को टोकन जारी कर तुलाई के लिए बुलाया गया, मगर बीते 10 दिनों में एक भी किसान दोनों केद्रों पर तुलाई करने नहीं आया है।

समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग की खरीद 7196 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल पर की जा रही है, जबकि बाजार में इस समय भाव 7000 से 7500 रुपए तक हैं। क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति उप रजिस्ट्रार राजेन्द्र सैनी ने बताया कि समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग खरीद के लिए 6 केन्द्र व 10 उप केन्द्रों की स्वीकृति मिली थी। एक नवंबर को कृषि उपज मंडी सादुलपुर व तारानगर में खरीद के लिए व्यवस्था की गई, दोनों ही केन्द्रों पर अब तक एक भी किसान मूंग तुलाई के लिए नहीं पहुंचा है।

मूंग तुलाई के लिए पंजीयन
तहसील पंजीयन
चूरू 91
तारानगर 180
रतनगढ़ 152
राजगढ़ 334
सरदारशहर 22
सुजानगढ़ 670
कुल 1449

