कमेटी गठन का प्रस्ताव पारित:चूरू में स्वामी समाज की बैठक आयोजित समाजहित के मुद्‌दों पर की चर्चा

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
श्रीराम मंदिर प्रागंण में शुक्रवार को स्वामी समाज जिला शाखा की बैठक हुई, जिसमें समाजहित के विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा कर निर्णय लिए गए। संरक्षक घड़सीराम स्वामी की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष जगदीश स्वामी, कोषाध्यक्ष डॉ. सुमेरसिंह स्वामी, प्रो. डूंगरमल स्वामी ने समाज के अतिथि भवन व छात्रावास के लिए चिन्हित भूमि की खरीद तथा जल्द से जल्द निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाने, दीपावली के बाद कार्यकारिणी की बैठक बुलाकर भवन निर्माण के लिए सहायता राशि एकत्रित करने के लिए कमेटी का गठन करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।

इसके अलावा कोरोना गाइडलाइन के मध्य नजर दीपावली पर समाज के लोगों को आतिशबाजी नहीं करने के लिए प्रेरित करने, मास्क का उपयोग करने, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने आदि के लिए प्रेरित करने का निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में मदनलाल, अक्षय कुमार, विजय प्रकाश, मोलकचंद, रामवअतार, शंकरलाल स्वामी आदि सहित समाज के अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

