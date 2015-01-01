पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंदिर का नवनिर्माण:घांघू में ठाकुरजी के 130 साल पुराने मंदिर का होगा नवनिर्माण

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • महंत बर्फानी बाबा ने किया शिलान्यास, प्रथम ईंट लगाई

गांव घांघू में स्थित 130 साल पुराने ठाकुरजी मंदिर का ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से नवनिर्माण करवाया जाएगा। निर्माण कार्य को लेकर शुक्रवार को शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम हुआ। निकटवर्ती बिसाऊ कस्बे के संत बर्फानी बाबा ने पूजा-अर्चना के बाद मंदिर के नए भवन के निर्माण के लिए प्रथम ईंट लगाई। बर्फानी बाबा ने कहा कि गांव के लिए यह बहुत ही सौभाग्य की बात है कि गांव का पुराना मंदिर अब नए व भव्य स्वरूप में नजर आएगा। ग्रामीण इसमें ठाकुरजी से मानव कल्याण व खुशहाली की कामना कर सकेंगे। शिलान्यास से पूर्व गोपाल पुजारी दंपति ने भूमि पूजन किया पंडित श्याम शर्मा ने पूजा करवाई।

पंडित महावीर प्रसाद शर्मा व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गजेंद्र सिंह राठौड ने बताया की ठाकुरजी का युगल छवि का यह मंदिर करीब 130 साल पुराना है, जो काफी जर्जर हो गया था। अब ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से इनका नवनिर्माण करवाकर भव्य रूप दिया जाएगा तथा ठाकुरजी की युगल प्रतिमा की शास्त्रीय विधान से स्थापना की जाएगी।

इस मौके पर ग्रामसेवा सहकारी समिति पूर्व अध्यक्ष परमेश्वरलाल दर्जी, मिस्त्री सत्यनारायण सैनी, समाजसेवी महावीर नेहरा, पूर्व सरपंच जयप्रकाश शर्मा, नानूराम दर्जी, भींवसिंह राठौड़, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बीरबल नोखवाल, सुरजीत सिंह राठौड़, सुखाराम सिहाग, रामेश्वरलाल सेवदा, नेमीचंद जांगिड़, केशरदेव गुरी, राजकुमार फगेड़िया, पवन हनुमान मेघवाल, राधेश्याम दर्जी प्रेमचंद, इंद्रसिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

