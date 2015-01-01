पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष बोले-नए प्रधान 5 साल तक किसानों की सेवा करेंगे और विकास करवाएंगे

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
  • चूरू पंचायत समिति प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़ व उप प्रधान सपना तालनिया ने किया पदभार ग्रहण

उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ की मौजूदगी में भाजपा के प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़ व उप प्रधान सपना तालनिया ने मंगलवार को पंचायत समिति में पदभार ग्रहण किया। समारोह में राठौड़ ने कहा कि नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़ पांच साल तक किसानों की सेवा करेंगे तथा विकास कार्य करवाएंगे। उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने केंद्र सरकार के किसानों के लिए पारित किए गए तीन कानूनों की विस्तार से जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार इन तीनों कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों को भ्रम में डालकर कुचेष्टा कर रही है उसमें वह सफल नहीं होगी। इस मौके पर पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण ने कहा कि उन्होंने जिस तरह से विकास कार्य करवाए, उससे भी अधिक अच्छे विकास कार्य नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान दहाड़ करवाएंगे। नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान राहड़ ने कहा कि वह भाजपा नेताओं व आम जनता की आशाओं पर खरा उतरेंगे और आमजन की 5 साल तक अच्छी सेवा करेंगे। कार्यक्रम में राठौड़ व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख सहारण, वर्तमान जिला प्रमुख वंदना आर्य की मौजूदगी में पदभार ग्रहण किया हैं।

इस मौके पर उप जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र न्यौल, गोरखाराम राहड़, चंद्राराम गुरी, विक्रम कोटवाद, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष बसंत शर्मा, वासुदेव चावला, रणवीर कस्वां, चेतराम सहारण, शीशराम राहड़, एडवोकेट रमेश राहड़, किशन बेरवाल रामसरा, रामकरण फगेड़िया, चंद्रप्रकाश शर्मा, सुशील लाटा, जंगशेर खान व अख्तर खान आदि ने मौजूद थे। संचालन चंद्राराम गुरी ने किया।

सरदारशहर : प्रधान निर्मला राजपुरोहित ने पद ग्रहण किया कहा-सभी सदस्याें के सहयाेग से कराए जाएंगे विकास कार्य

पंचायत समिति में मंगलवार काे नव निर्वाचित प्रधान निर्मला राजपुरोहित ने कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। इसके बाद उपस्थित लाेगाें ने प्रधान का अभिनदंन किया। समाराेह में बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित जनप्रतिनिधियाें एवं अन्य लाेगाें ने प्रधान काे गुलदस्ते भेंट किए। एडवोकेट राजेंद्र राजपुरोहित व मधुसूदन राजपुरोहित ने मंचासीन अतिथियाें का माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य कविता भाकर एवं सरिता पारीक ने प्रधान निर्मला राजपुरोहित का शाॅल ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया। इसके बाद प्रधान निर्मला राजपुरोहित ने नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति महिला सदस्यों का भी अभिनंदन किया। उप प्रधान सुखराम बाना ने भी पंचायत समिति सदस्याें का अभिनंदन किया।

समाराेह काे संबाेधित करते हुए प्रधान ने कहा कि सभी पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के सहयाेग व सहमति से क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य कराए जाएंगे। सरकारी याेजनाओं का लाभ आमजन तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर पूर्व विधायक अशोक पींचा, कांग्रेस देहात अध्यक्ष ताराचंद सारण, जयदेवसिंह राठौड़, पूर्व प्रधान सत्यनारायण सारण, दयालसिंह राजपुरोहित, इंद्रसिंह, श्यामलाल शर्मा, मुरलीधर सैनी, सुरेश वर्मा, पूर्व प्रधान भैरोसिंह, भूपेंद्रसिंह, मदन ओझा, मंजू जेदिया, अशोक सोनी, जाकिर हुसैन, विकास अधिकारी दुर्गाराम पारीक, पंचायत समिति सदस्य श्यामलाल शर्मा ने प्रधान का अभिनंदन किया।

