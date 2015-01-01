पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली की कवायद:नगरपरिषद ने बकायादारों को नोटिस दिए, गृहकर जमा करवाओ, छूट का लाभ उठाओ योजना भी लागू

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • संपूर्ण बकाया एकमुश्त जमा करवाने पर 50 प्रतिशत तक मिलेगी छूट

नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में गृहकर व आवासीय भूखंड कर के बकाया की वसूली को लेकर कवायद तेज कर दी है। बकायदारों के लिए गृहकर जमा करवाओ व छूट का लाभ उठाओ योजना भी लागू की गई है। आयुक्त सीताराम कुमावत ने बताया कि सभी बकाया गृहकर व आवासीय भूखंड आदि के धारकों को नोटिस जारी कर समयावधि में गृहकर जमा करवाने के लिए कहा गया है।

गृहकर शाखा प्रभारी व नगरपरिषद सचिव हेमंत तंवर ने बताया कि राजस्थान नगरपालिका अधिनियम 2009 की धारा 107 के तहत गृहकर व नगरीय विकास कर एक मुश्त जमा करवाए जाने पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से छूट का प्रावधान किया गया है। संपूर्ण बकाया गृहकर, व्यवसायिक भूखंड, भवनों का एक मुश्त कर जमा करवाने पर मूल गृहकर की राशि पर 50 प्रतिशत की छूट व शास्ति पर शत प्रतिशत की छूट दी जा रही है।

इसी प्रकार वर्ष 2019-20 तक एक मुश्त नगरीय विकास कर की राशि जमा कराने पर ब्याज व शास्ति पर शत-प्रतिशत छूट होगी। जिन प्रकरणों में आठ वर्ष से पूर्व (वर्ष 2011-12 से पूर्व) का नगरीय विकास कर बकाया है उन प्रकरणों में एक मुश्त जमा कराने पर उस अवधि के नगरीय विकास कर में ब्याज पेनल्टी की छूट के साथ मूल बकाया में 50 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह छूट 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक जमा करवाए जाने वाले गृहकर पर ही लागू होगी। अब तक जमादारों द्वारा 14 लाख 28 हजार 122 रुपए गृहकर के रूप में जमा करवाए जा चुके है। सभापति पायल सैनी ने नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र के लोगों से नगर विकास में सहभागिता निभाते हुए समय पर कर जमा करवाने व योजना का लाभ उठाने का आह्वान किया।

12 सालों में बकाया कर का आंकड़ा हुआ 11 करोड़ से ज्यादा
वसूली के अभाव में नगरपरिषद के बकाया गृह व नगरीय विकास कर का आंकड़ा भी लगातार बढ़ रहा है। बीते 12 सालों में यह बढ़कर 11.39 करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच गया है। इसमें गृह कर के करीब 3.81 करोड़ रुपए तथा नगरीय विकास कर की बकाया राशि करीब 7.58 करोड़ रुपए है। जबकि इस अवधि के दौरान वसूली मात्र 1.08 करोड़ रुपए की ही हुई है।

बकाया वसूली को लेकर नगरपरिषद की ओर से बकायादारों को बार-बार नोटिस भी जारी किए जाते रहे है, मगर कठोर कार्रवाई के अभाव में बकायदार भी बकाया कर जमा करवाने में ज्यादा रूचि नहीं लेते, नतीजा वसूली नहीं हो पाती है तथा बकाया बढ़ता जाता है।

