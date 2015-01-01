पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Churu
  • The Teachers Did Not Like; Teachers Have To Visit The Children's Homes, There Is No Payment For That, Protest Against Teacher Organizations Starts

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

‘स्माइल-2’:शिक्षकों को रास नहीं आया; बच्चों के घरों पर शिक्षकों को करनी है विजिट, उसके लिए भी कोई भुगतान नहीं, शिक्षक संगठनों का विरोध शुरू

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काम खर्चे का, बजट का प्रावधान नहीं, शिक्षकों को प्रिंटआउट निकालकर करना पड़ता है पोर्टफोलियो का संधारण

प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा आठवीं तक के बच्चों के लिए चलाए जा रहे स्माइल-2 प्रोग्राम के तहत बजट का प्रावधान नहीं होने से शिक्षकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। स्कूल में प्रत्येक बच्चे का पोर्टफोलियो एवं प्रोफाइल तैयार करने के लिए भी स्टेशनरी एवं ऑनलाइन डाटा के लिए किसी तरह के बजट का प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में स्कूल प्रबंधन एवं शिक्षकों को बच्चों का होमवर्क पूरा करवाने में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। विभाग की इस योजना का शिक्षक संघों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। स्माइल -2 के तहत ऑनलाइन वॉट्सएप के जरिये दिया जाने वाला होमवर्क विद्यार्थी पूर्ण कर वॉट्सएप के जरिए ही विषयाध्यापक तक पहुंचता है, जिनके प्रिंट आउट निकालकर पोर्टफोलियो का संधारण शिक्षक द्वारा स्वयं के स्तर पर किया जाना है। साथ ही ऐसे विद्यार्थी जिनके पास एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल नहीं है उन्हें शिक्षक द्वारा घर-घर जाकर होमवर्क उपलब्ध करवाना है।

प्रत्येक सोमवार के लिए स्माइल-2 में दिए गए गृहकार्य की फोटो कॉपी निकाल कर उन्हें विद्यार्थियों को प्रेषित करने के बाद संकलित कर पोर्टफोलियो फाइल बनानी है। पांच-पांच छात्र-छात्राओं को कॉल भी करना है इस कार्य के लिए किसी प्रकार के स्टेशनरी बजट का प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है। शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के प्रदेश महामंत्री अरविंद व्यास ने शिक्षा मंत्री को ज्ञापन देकर स्माइल-2 और ऑनलाइन क्लासें बंद करने की मांग करते हुए बच्चों को स्कूल बुलाकर अध्यापन व गृहकार्य देने का सुझाव दिया है।

  • स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार करवाया जा रहा है, ताकि कोरोना काल में घर बैठे बच्चों को होमवर्क मिल सकते है तथा उनकी शिक्षण की सतत प्रक्रिया जारी रहे, इसके लिए शिक्षकों को भी कुछ त्याग करना चाहिए। विभाग उनकी समस्या समझता है, पर शिक्षक को बच्चों का हित देखना चाहिए। - लालचंद, सीडीईओ

शिक्षकों के सामने समस्याएं

  • गांवों में घर-घर होमवर्क देने जाने वाले शिक्षकों के सामने सबसे बड़ी समस्या एंड्रॉयड फोन की आती है। बच्चों के पास फोन नहीं होने से शिक्षक को अन्य तरीकों से होमवर्क देना पड़ता है।
  • स्माइल-2 कार्यक्रम को लेकर अभिभावकों में जागरूकता की कमी। वे शिक्षक के घर पहुंचने पर बहानेबाजी करते है।
  • अवकाश के दिनों में बच्चे होमवर्क करने को तैयार नहीं रहते।
  • अभिभावकों के पढ़े-लिखे नहीं होने से परेशानी
  • कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना।

शिक्षक संघ बोले-सरकार को बंद करना चाहिए स्माइल-2

स्माइल-2 को लेकर शिक्षक संघों में विरोध के स्वर मुखर हो गए हैं। शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष संपत सिंह का कहना है कि स्माइल-2 के विरोध में चार दिन पहले ही संगठन के महामंत्री ने शिक्षा सचिव, निदेशक एवं शिक्षा मंत्री को ज्ञापन दिया था, जिसमें घर-घर बच्चों को होमवर्क दिए जाने की बजाय बच्चों को बुलाकर दिया जा सकता है।

शिक्षक संघ शेखावत के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष भंवरलाल कस्वां ने कहा कि स्माइल-2 में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बच्चों को घर-घर जाकर होमवर्क देना बंद होना चाहिए, इससे कोरोना फैल सकता है। संगठन इसका विरोध करेगा तथा ज्ञापन भी देगा। शिक्षक संघ एलिमेंट्री सेकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन के चूरू जिलाध्यक्ष रामावतार पबरी ने मांग की है कि विभाग द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को जो कार्य पुस्तिका वितरित की गई है, उनमें दिया जाने वाला होमवर्क एवं कार्य को ही पोर्टफोलियो एवं व्यक्तिगत प्रोफाइल के रूप में शामिल किया जाना चाहिए।

ताकि ना तो फोटो प्रतियों का व्यय भार बढ़ेगा और ना ही एंड्रॉयड फोन नहीं रखने वाले विद्यार्थियों के अध्ययन में कोई परेशानी होगी। साथ ही शिक्षकों को घर घर भी नही जाना पड़ेगा जिससे से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी नही होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें