मौसम:इस बार सर्दी ने जल्दी दी दस्तक, न्यूनतम तापमान आया 9 डिग्री के करीब, पिछले साल इन दिनों था 18 से 20 डिग्री

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
मौसम विशेषज्ञों की ओर से इस साल प्रदेश सहित जिले में कड़ाके की ठंड के पूर्वानुमान के संकेत अभी से मिलने लगे हैं। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार नवंबर का महीना भी अधिक ठंड के साथ शुरू हुआ है। अभी न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री के पास है। 2019 में तीन नवंबर का अधिकतम तापमान 29.8 व न्यूनतम 18.8 डिग्री था, जबकि 2020 में 3 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 34.0 व न्यूनतम 8.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। गत वर्ष नवंबर माह में एक बार भी न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं गया।

सबसे कम 19 नवंबर 2019 को 10.3 व 30 नवंबर 2019 को 10.5 डिग्री रहा, जबकि अन्य दिनों में बारिश व बादलों की आवाजाही के चलते न्यूनतम तापमान 12 से 15 डिग्री के बीच चलता रहा। वहीं इस बार एक नवंबर में ही न्यूनतम तापमान 8.7 डिग्री पर लुढ़क गया। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 0.2 व न्यूनतम में 1.3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। आगामी तीन-चार दिनों में तापमान में और गिरावट होने से सर्दी का असर तेज होने की संभावना है। ठंड का असर बढ़ने के साथ बीते एक सप्ताह में लोगों की दिनचर्या व खान-पान भी पूरी तरह बदल गया है।

