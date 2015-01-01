पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:गाड़ी रोक मारपीट, सोने की चेन छीनी

रतनगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव गुसाईंसर में एक युवक की गाड़ी को रोककर मारपीट कर गले में पहनी सोने की चेन को तोड़कर ले जाने को लेकर मंगलवार को थाने में एक नामजद सहित पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ। पुलिस के अनुसार अनिल कुमार पुत्र गिरधारीलाल प्रजापत निवासी गुसाईंसर ने रिपोर्ट दी कि वह सोमवार को परिवार के लोगों के साथ लोहार्गल जाकर अपने गांव आ रहा था।

नेशनल हाईवे 11 पर गांव के पास बोेलेरो में सवार मुकेश पुत्र रूपाराम सहारण निवासी गुसाईंसर व अन्य चार लोगों ने अपनी गाड़ी को उसकी गाड़ी के पीछे दौड़ाया। गांव में कुएं के पास बोलेरो आगे लगाकर गाड़ी रुकवा ली। मुकेश ने उसके साथ मारपीट कर अपहरण करने का प्रयास किया।

बोलेरो से अन्य लोग भी आरोपी का सहयोग करने लगे। घटना को देखकर पिता गिरधारीलाल, मां भंवरीदेवी, बहन सोनू व भावना से शोर मचाया, तो गांव के लोग एकत्रित हो गए। इस दौरान आरोपी उसके गले से सोने की चेन तोड़कर भाग गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें