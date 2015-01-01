पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कोहरे की वजह से मक्के के दानों से भरा ट्रक पलटा

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
मेगा हाईवे पर गांव लधासर व चैनपुरा के बीच मक्के के दानों से भरा ट्रक पलटी खा गया। गनीमत यह रही कि घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। घटना मंगलवार सुबह की है। ट्रक बैंगलोर से अमृतसर जा रहा था। ट्रक खलासी हरजेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि वह और उसका साथी विजेंद्रसिंह एवं चालक गिरजेंद्रसिंह निवासी अमृतसर पंजाब बैंगलोर से मक्के के दानों के कट्‌टे ट्रक में भरकर अमृतसर जा रहे थे कि गांव चैनपुरा व लधासर के बीच ओवरटेक कर रहे ट्रक को बचाते समय कोहरे की वजह से हादसा हो गया तथा ट्रक मेगा हाईवे से नीचे उतरकर मिट्‌टी में पलटी खा गया। घटना में किसी भी प्रकार की जनहानि नहीं हुई।

