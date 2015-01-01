पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:रिटायर्ड पुलिसकर्मी के बेटे सहित दो युवकों ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी

चूरू41 मिनट पहले
शहर के वार्ड एक में रिटायर्ड पुलिसकर्मी के पुत्र ने शनिवार रात को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। आत्महत्या के कारण का पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस ने बताया कि राधेप्रताप ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उनके भतीजे विक्रमसिंह पुत्र मूलसिंह (36) निवासी वार्ड एक ने शनिवार रात को कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक शादीशुदा था, उसके एक संतान भी है। पुलिस ने मर्ग दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सरदारशहर कस्बे के वार्ड 39 में एक युवक ने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करली। अभी आत्महत्या के कारण का पता नहीं चल सका है। सांवरमल माली ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि उनका 41 वर्षीय भतीजा लक्ष्मीनारायण पुत्र ऊंकारमल माली निवासी वार्ड 39 ने रात्रि को घर में फंदे पर झूल कर जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और लाश को उतारकर राजकीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर जांच शुरू कर दी।

