लापरवाही:गर्भवती महिला को रैफर करने पर लेबर रूम में हंगामा, इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • डीबी अस्पताल के एमसीएच का मामला, गर्भवती के परिजन लेबर रूम में घुसे

जिले के सबसे बड़े मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल से बुधवार को गर्भवती महिला को रैफर करने के मामले में परिजनों ने लेबर रूम के आगे हंगामा किया। परिजनों का कहना था कि एमसीएच की गायनिक डॉ. ने जानबूझकर मरीज को स्थिति ठीक बताते हुए समय बर्बाद किया, जब स्थिति बिगड़ी तो रैफर कर दिया।

मामला बढ़ता देख अधीक्षक डॉ. एफएच गौरी एमसीएच पहुंचे तथा समझाइश कर परिजनों को कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर शांत किया। निकटवर्ती गांव थैलासर की गर्भवती नसीम बानो को मंगलवार को डीबी अस्पताल के मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जिसके बाद उक्त महिला का शुगर लेवल बढ़ने के बाद उसको रैफर कर दिया गया।

परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि जानबूझकर महिला को चिकित्सक व स्टाफ ने रैफर किया है। परिजन युनुस खान ने बताया कि महिला को भर्ती करने के बाद डॉक्टर ने परिजनों से कहा कि आप महिला की जांच करवा कर लाओ। जांच करवाने के बाद बच्चा मृत मिला तो डॉक्टर ने कहा कि नॉर्मल डिलीवरी हो जाएगी।

उन्होंने 24 घंटे में नॉर्मल डिलीवरी करवा देंगे, लेकिन अब हमें कह रहे हैं कि महिला को रैफर किया जा रहा है। रैफर करने की बात कहने के बाद परिजनों ने अस्पताल के लेबर रूम में हंगामा कर दिया। हंगामा होने के बाद अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. गौरी मौके पर पहुंचे तथा परिजनों को समझाया। पीएमओ ने परिजनों से कहा कि वे लिखित में शिकायत करेंगे तो वे जांच करवा देंगे, जांच में दोषी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

डॉक्टर बोलीं-शुगर लेवल बढ़ने पर रैफर किया गया

अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी ने इस मामले में संबंधित डॉ. पूजा गहलोत से भी बात की। जिन्होंने कहा कि उक्त महिला को जब उन्होंने रैफर किया, तब वे कुछ नहीं बोले और ले गए। अब उनके आने के बाद क्या हुआ उन्हें पता नहीं है। डॉ. पूजा गहलोत ने कहा कि परिजनों की पुरानी सोनोग्राफी में महिला के पेट में बच्चा मरा हुआ था। हमने शुगर जांच करवाई। इसके बाद रिपीट जांच में शुगर लेवल बढ़ा हुआ मिला तो रैफर किया गया।

