टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण:रतनगढ़ में 43 व सरदारशहर में 60 कार्मिकों के टीके लगाए

रतनगढ़2 घंटे पहले
राजकीय अस्पताल में कोरोना टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत में एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत, तहसीलदार धीरज झाझड़िया एवं एसडीएम व तहसील कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों टीके लगाए गए। टीकाकरण के बाद गाइड लाइन की अनुपालना में अधिकारियों को 30 मिनट तक निगरानी रखा गया। बीसीएमओ डॉ राकेश जैन, पीएमओ डॉ. राजेंद्र गौड़, वेक्सीनेशन प्रभारी डॉ. महेंद्र घोड़ेला सहित कई चिकित्साधिकारी उपस्थित थे। प्रभारी डॉ घोड़ेला ने बताया कि एसडीएम व तहसील कार्यालय के 52 कार्मिकों का टीकाकरण किया जाना था, जिसमें 43 का टीकाकरण किया गया।

सादुलपुर | रैफरल अस्पताल में गुरुवार को एसडीएम पंकज गढ़वाल सहित अन्य अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों ने काेराेना का टीका लगवाया। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम ने कहा कि प्रत्येक चिह्नित व्यक्ति काे अनिवार्य रूप से काेराेना टीका लगवाना चाहिए।

सरदारशहर | काेराेना टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण का शुभारंभ एसडीएम रीना छींपा ने टीका लगवाकर किया। इस दाैरान राजकीय अस्पताल में एसडीएम एवं तहसील कार्यालय के अन्य कर्मचारियाें काे भी टीके लगाए गए। बीसीएमओ डाॅ. विकास सोनी ने गुरुवार काे 75 टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य था, जिनमें से 60 कर्मचारियाें के टीके लगाए गए। पांच कर्मचारियाें के मेडिकली अनफिट हाेने पर टीके नहीं लगाए जा सके।

