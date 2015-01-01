पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रतनगढ़:कार की टक्कर से पैदल आ रही महिला की मौत

रतनगढ़41 मिनट पहले
रतनगढ़ के पास फतेहपुर-रतनगढ़ हाईवे पर कार की टक्कर से महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना रविवार शाम की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि विमला पत्नी गिरधारी जाट अपने पति व बच्चों के साथ खेत गई थी। शाम को पति को खेत में छोड़कर बच्चों के साथ मवेशी लेकर बिरमसर लौट रही थी। इस दौरान एक कार चालक ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे महिला की मौत हो गई। दो बकरी और एक भैंस घायल हो गई। देर रात तक घटना को लेकर मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ।

