पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंदोलन:सरकार की सदबुद्धि के लिए किया यज्ञ, 38 कर्मचारियों ने दी गिरफ्तारी

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ की ओर से वेतन कटौती सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर किए जा रहे चरणबद्ध आंदोलन के तहत बुधवार को सरकार की सद्बुद्धि के लिए यज्ञ किया गया तथा बाद में गिरफ्तारी देकर विरोध जताया गया।

जिलाध्यक्ष रिछपालसिंह चारण ने बताया कि कर्मचारियों की सात सूत्री मांगों को लेकर प्रदेशभर के कर्मचारी पिछले कई दिनों से चरणबद्ध आंदोलन कर अपना विरोध जता रहे हैं, मगर सरकार कर्मचारियों का शोषण कर रही है, जिसको किसी भी हाल में सहन नहीं किया जाएगा।

कोरोना के नाम पर कर्मचारियों का वेतन काटा जा रहा है, जबकि कर्मचारी अपनी स्वेच्छा से हर बार सरकार का सहयोग करते आए है। आंदोलन के तहत बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे कर्मचारियों ने सरकार की सदबुद्धि के लिए यज्ञ कर आहुतियां दी। बाद में गिरफ्तारी दी गई।

चारण ने बताया कि जिले के 38 कर्मचारियों ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी दी। इस दौरान जिला महामंत्री फूले सिंह बुरड़क, अरविन्द सिहाग, भंवरलाल स्वामी, निवास माली, मातुसिंह राठौड़, महेन्द्रसिंह, रामनिवास, प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा, कमल कुमार, लीलाधर प्रजापत, सुल्तानदान चारण, नवाब खां, रामचन्द्र गोयल, बाबू खां, पूर्णाराम, श्रवण कुमार, अमित कुमार सैनी, मुस्ताक खां, मदनसिंह, केशरदेव, सुरेन्द्र कुमार, मुकेश स्वामी आदि सहित अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें