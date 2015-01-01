पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन:प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ 5 गांवों के युवा 10 से 25 किमी पैदल कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे, एक घंटे तक किया घेराव

चूरू20 मिनट पहले
  • चूरू से दांडी पैदल यात्रा पर निकले शमशेर भालू खां की मांग के समर्थन में तीसरे दिन भी निकली गांवों से पैदल रैली

उर्दू बचाओ आंदोलन पूरे रंग में है। अपनी मांगों को लेकर एक तरफ शमशेर भालू खां चूरू से दांडी की पैदल यात्रा पर निकले हैं। वे अब तक 650 किमी का पैदल सफर कर चुके हैं, जबकि दांडी का सफर 1090 किमी का है। उनके समर्थन में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोग गांवों से पैदल सड़क पर उतर रहे हैं।

शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन पांच गांवों के युवाओं ने 10 से 25 किमी तक पैदल आकर कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने एक घंटे प्रदर्शन किया। उर्दू जबान और मदरसा पैरा टीचर व उर्दू के प्रशिक्षित बेरोजगार छात्र छात्राओं के साथ हो रही नाइंसाफियों के खिलाफ और 2004 का फार्मूला लागू करने की मांग को लेकर ये आंदोलन चल रहा है।

शुक्रवार को सेहला, गौरीसर, जसरासर, पोटी और बीनासर गांव के युवकों ने एडीएम रामरतन सौंकरिया के माध्यम से सीएम को ज्ञापन भेजा। युवकों ने कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे चक्काजाम का भी प्रयास किया, बाद में समझाइश पर मान गए और नारे लगाते हुए प्रशासन को ज्ञापन दिया। इस दौरान रैली में दांडी यात्रा पर निकले शमशेर भालू खां की पत्नी अख्तर बानो और उनकी बेटियां भी शामिल हुई।

उर्दू विषय के पद स्वीकृत व मदरसा पैराटीचरों को नियमित करने की मांग, जिलेभर में प्रदर्शन, ज्ञापन दिए

अल्प भाषा उर्दू, गुजराती, सिंधी, पंजाबी के संरक्षण व मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर मुस्लिम समाज के युवाओं ने जुलूस निकालकर आक्रोश जताया। एड. अजीज खींची ने बताया कि मोहल्ला नरहड़ियान से शुरू हुआ जुलूस मिनी सचिवालय पहुंचा। युवाओं ने राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

बाद में एड. खींची, पार्षद हैदर अली, हबीब भाटी, एड. जब्बार, महबूब आलम, मुख्तयार मुगल, शौकत बैरासर, मोहम्मद याकूब, रफीक कुरैशी, राशिद पहाड़खानी, मोहम्मद हुसैन, मोहम्मद तालीम, मोहसीन शेख, सद्दाम हुसैन, रमजान खत्री, इस्लाम कुरैशी, जावेद एलमान आदि ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि कांग्रेस सरकार अल्प संख्यक समाज के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है। ज्ञापन में अल्प भाषा उर्दू, गुजराती, सिंधी, पंजाबी के संरक्षण, मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने तथा शमशेर भालू खान की यात्रा को ससम्मान समाप्त कराने की मांग की गई है।

उर्दू बचाओ की मांग को लेकर मुस्लिम महासभा की ओर से एसडीएम को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। महासभा के तहसील अध्यक्ष मोहसिन खान के नेतृत्व में पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता ईदगाह मस्जिद से रवाना हुए। पुलिया होते हुए एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे। राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए उर्दू से जुड़ी मांगों को उठाया। इस दौरान नूर खां, साकिर खां बेसवा, शाहिद खां, सदाम खां कादरी, अली हसन, आसिफ खान, इमरान दोलतखानी, आसिफ नशवान, अरशद दौलतखानी, शाहरुख बुध्वाली, लक्की खान, इमरान खान, पिंटू खान आदि मौजूद थे।

मदरसा पैराटीचरों को नियमित करने व उर्दू विषय के पद सृजित करने की मांग को लेकर युवाओं ने रैली निकालकर विरोध जताया। गढ़ के आगे से शुरू हुई रैली मुख्य मार्गों से होते हुए एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंची। एसडीएम मोनिका जाखड़ को सीएम के नाम दिए ज्ञापन में बताया कि राजस्थान में संचालित पंजीकृत मदरसों में संविदा पर लगे पैराटीचर काफी कम मानदेय पर कार्य कर रहे हैं। राजस्थान में उर्दू विषय का अध्ययन बंद करने के लिए पद हटाए जा रहे हैं।

राजकीय स्कूलों में अल्पसंख्यक छात्र पढ़ रहे हैं, मगर उर्दू विषय स्वीकृत नहीं होने के कारण उन्हें परेशानी हाेती है। ज्ञापन में राजकीय स्कूलों में उर्दू विषय के पद स्वीकृत करने और मदरसा पैराटीचरों को नियमित करने की मांग की। इस मौके पर युनूस पठान, रूस्तम अली, राजादीन खां, असलम चौपदार, चंदन घोटड़, कपिल शर्मा, राकेश सिंहमार, इमरान हिसारिया, सकील खां, साबिर राठौड़, भंवरलाल कड़ेला अादि माैजूद थे।

मदरसा संविदाकर्मियों को नियमित करने, स्कूलों में उर्दू विषय स्वीकृत कर शिक्षक का पद सृजित करने की मांग को लेकर युवाओं ने मुख्य मार्गों से जुलूस निकाला। एसडीएम कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन कर सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि प्रदेश में संचालित पंजीकृत मदरसों में कम मानदेय पर काफी पैराटीचर अध्ययन करा रहे हैं।

कई क्षेत्रों में अल्पसंख्यक समाज के विद्यार्थियों की तादाद अधिक होने के बावजूद स्कूलों में उर्दू विषय नहीं होने से उन्हें परेशानी होती है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष खालिद बल्खी, मोहम्मद आरीफ, अकरम कायमखानी, समीर लुहार, विकास ढेनवाल, साबीर जिदराण, जुबेर बल्खी, साहिल हुसैन आदि थे।

