समारोह:श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी प्रचार समिति को मिला कन्हैया लाल सेठिया राजस्थानी भाषा सेवा सम्मान

जसवंतगढ़/सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरूदेश संस्थान सुजानगढ़ की ओर से संस्कृत काॅलेज जसवंतगढ़ में कार्यक्रम

पद्मश्री कन्हैयालाल सेठिया की 12वीं पुण्यतिथि पर मरूदेश संस्थान सुजानगढ़ की ओर से आयोजित समारोह में श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की साहित्यिक व सामाजिक संस्था राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी प्रचार समिति को इस वर्ष का ‘कन्हैया लाल सेठिया राजस्थानी भाषा सेवा सम्मान’ प्रदान किया गया।

मरूदेश संस्थान के अध्यक्ष डॉ. घनश्याम नाथ कच्छावा ने बताया कि सम्मान स्वरूप समिति के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष श्याम महर्षि को शॉल, श्रीफल, अंग वस्त्र, साहित्य व अभिनंदन पत्र भेंट किया गया।

संस्कृत काॅलेज में हुए कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राजस्थानी भाषा साहित्य व संस्कृति अकादमी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्याम महर्षि ने कहा कि सेठिया के साहित्य में भारतीय जीवन दर्शन का गहन तत्व सहजता से प्रस्फुटित हुआ है। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए काॅलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. हेमंत कृष्ण मिश्र ने कहा कि सेठिया ने हिंदी और राजस्थानी के अलावा उर्दू और संस्कृत में भी लिखा है।

राजस्थानी भाषा की संवैधानिक मान्यता के लिए उनके अवदान को सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। मुख्य वक्ता साहित्य अकादमी पुरस्कार से सम्मानित वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार डॉ. मदन सैनी ने कहा कि जीवन में चैतन्य सर्वोपरि है, जो बड़ी से बड़ी जड़ता पर भी भारी पड़ता है। विशिष्ट अतिथि कवि व कथाकार सत्यदीप थे। इस अवसर पर समिति के सहमंत्री विजय महर्षि, जसवंतगढ़ के रमेश तापड़िया, डॉ.अलका मिश्रा और रुकमणी शर्मा ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

आयाेजन संयोजक किशोर सैन ने आभार व्यक्त किया। संचालन डाॅ. घनश्याम नाथ कच्छावा ने किया। आयोजन में संगीतज्ञ शैलेंद्र नाथ शर्मा, अनिल पुरोहित ,औंकार पारीक, कन्हैयालाल मारोठिया, डॉ. राकेश यादव, जयपाल सिंह शेखावत, राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ,अरुण शर्मा, संजीव शर्मा हाकिम अली, तेजपाल शर्मा, पवन कुमार शर्मा, बुधरमल घींटाला, श्याम सुंदर व निधि शर्मा ने अतिथियों का सम्मान किया। इस दाैरान संस्थान के सहयोगी रहे सुशील शर्मा और विनोद सैन का सम्मान किया गया।

कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ लेखक बजरंगलाल जेठू ने अपनी पुस्तक “जळजळाकार” अतिथियों को भेंट की। कार्यक्रम के अंत में संस्था से जुड़े नागौर के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार बाबूलाल टाक ,सुजानगढ़ के साहित्यकार चौधरी सुल्तान खान राही और समाजसेवी हरीशचंद्र शर्मा के असामयिक निधन पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी गई ।

