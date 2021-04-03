पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोनाल्डो का दीवाना:11 साल का धनंजय रोनाल्डो को दूर से ही देखने की ख्वाहिश लेकर पुर्तगाल भी गया, चार घंटे साथ रहा

झुंझुनूं11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राेनाल्डो के साथ धनंजय। - Dainik Bhaskar
राेनाल्डो के साथ धनंजय।
  • झुंझुनूं के पचलंगी का रहने वाला धनंजय फुटबॉल के इस महान खिलाड़ी का बड़ा प्रशंसक
  • हर साल मनाता है उनका जन्मदिन

फुटबॉल के बादशाह क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो पांच फरवरी को अपना 36वां जन्म दिन मनायेंगे। उनके कई प्रशंसक इस दिन को सेलिब्रेट करते हैं। ऐसा ही एक प्रशसंक है झुंझुनूं का 11 साल का मासूम धनंजय। जिसने उनके लिए इस बार फुटबाल के आकार का केक बनवाया है। रोनाल्डो के प्रति उसकी यह दीवानगी आठ साल की उम्र से है और यह इस कदर है कि उनसे मिलने की चाहत में वह 2019 में पिता के साथ पुतर्गाल पहुंच गया। जाते समय उसे यह नहीं मालूम था कि रोनाल्डो से मुलाकात होगी या नहीं, लेकिन किस्मत ने साथ दिया।

वह ना केवल रोनाल्डो से मिल पाया बल्कि होटल में रोनाल्डो व उनकी टीम के साथ चार-पांच घंटे भी बिताए और स्टेडियम में उनका मैच भी देखा। धनंजय खुद एक फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी है और इतनी कम उम्र में वह रोनाल्डो के हर मैच, हर रिकॉर्ड की पूरी जानकारी रखता है। इन सबको उसने अपनी डायरी में लिखा है। उनकी तस्वीरों और अखबारों में छपी खबरों की कटिंग उसने घर की दीवारों पर चिपका रखी हैं।

कोच ने रोनाल्डो जैसा बनने को कहा, तब से उनका हर मैच देखा
धनंजय झुंझुनूं जिले के पचलंगी का रहने वाला है। पिता विजयशंकर तिवारी बिजनेस मैन हैं। अभी वह जयपुर में सेंट जेवियर्स स्कूल में कक्षा 6 का स्टूडेंट है। यह परिवार अभी जयपुर रहता है। बचपन से ही उसे फुटबॉल का शौक है। एक बार कोच ने उसे रोनाल्डो जैसा बनने को कहा।

आठ साल की उम्र में उसने एक मैच में रोनाल्डो की शानदार साइकिल-किक देखी तब से वह रोनाल्डो का दीवाना हो गया। हर साल 5 फरवरी को वह दोस्तों व परिवार के साथ रोनाल्डो का जन्मदिन केक काटकर मनाता है। इस साल उसने फुटबाल के आकार का केक बनवाया है और दोस्तों के साथ फुटबॉल का एक टूर्नामेंट भी रखा है।

रोनाल्डो से राेमांचक मुलाकात : हमारे पास उनके मैच की स्टेडियम में पीछे की सीट थी, उन्होंने आगे की सीटों का इंतजाम करवाया

मैं रोनाल्डो का दीवाना हूं। 2019 में अपने 10वें जन्मदिन पर मैंने पापा से एक ही चीज मांगी कि किसी भी तरह रोनाल्डो से मिलवा दें। वे मुझे पुर्तगाल ले गए। वहां उनका एक मैच होना था। उनसे मुलाकात होगी या नहीं इसका कुछ पता नहीं था। वहां पहुंचकर किसी तरह पापा ने रोनाल्डो के मैनेजर से बात की। मुझे नहीं पता उनके बीच क्या बात हुई, लेकिन वे मुझे अकेले को ही अंदर ले गए। कुछ ही देर बाद मैं रोनाल्डो के सामने था। मैनेजर ने उन्हें बताया कि इंडिया से यह बच्चा आपका फैन है और आपसे मिलना चाहता है।

इंडिया का नाम सुनते ही उन्होंनेे कहा वॉव, तुम इंडिया से आए हो। उन्होंने मुझे गले लगाया। फोटो खींचवाई। इसके बाद पूछा कि किसके साथ आए हो। मैने बताया कि मेरे पापा साथ हैं, लेकिन वे बाहर खड़े हैं। जिस पर रोनाल्डो ने उन्हें भी अंदर बुला लिया। उन्होंने मुझे करीब चार घंटे अपने साथ रखा। टीम के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों से भी मिलवाया। लौटते समय मैने उनसे अपनी बहन के लिए भी ऑटोग्राफ मांगा तो चार-पांच ऑटोग्राफ देकर बोले, दोस्तों को भी देना। मैने उन्हें बताया कि कल मैं स्टेडियम में आपका मैच भी देखूंगा तो उन्होंने हमारे लिए आगे की सीट का इंतजाम किया।
-धनंजय तिवारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें