पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घूसखोर पटवारी:पाेते के नाम करवाई रजिस्ट्री का नामांतरण चढ़ाने के लिए 13 हजार रु. रिश्वत लेते नयासर पटवारी गिरफ्तार, 20 हजार मांगे थे

झुंझुनूं28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिश्वत देने की हां करने के बाद भी नामांतरण के लिए चक्कर लगवाने पर परेशान होकर की थी शिकायत

झुंझुनूं एसीबी ने मंगलवार काे नयासर हल्का पटवारी रणवीर काे झुंझुनूं में पटवार विश्रांति भवन में 13 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथाें पकड़ा। आराेपी ने यह रिश्वत भूरासर का बास निवासी व्यक्ति से जमीन का अंतकाल दर्ज कराने की ऐवज में ली। उससे 15 हजार रुपए की मांग की गई थी। दाे हजार रुपए सत्यापन के दाैरान ले लिए थे।

एसीबी डीएसपी शब्बीर खान ने बताया कि रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया पटवारी धमाेरा (गुढ़ागाैड़जी) निवासी रणवीर (48) पुत्र रामेश्वर लाल है। भूरासर का बास निवासी बजरंग लाल की मां श्याना देवी ने अपने हिस्से की जमीन में से आधी जमीन बजरंग लाल के बेटे वीरेंद्र सिंह के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवा दी थी। उसका अंतकाल (नामांतरण) दर्ज कराने के लिए पटवारी ने 15 हजार रुपए की डिमांड की।

इस पर बजरंग लाल ने 23 अक्टूबर काे इसकी शिकायत झुंझुनूं एसीबी में की। इसका 23 अक्टूबर काे सत्यापन कराया गया। सत्यापन के दिन आराेपी ने दाे हजार रुपए लिए। मंगलवार काे पटवारी ने झुंझुनूं में पटवार विश्रांति भवन में बजरंग लाल काे बुलाया।

जैसे ही बजरंग लाल ने पटवारी काे 13 हजार रुपए दिए, पटवारी ने रुपए लेकर जेब में डाल लिए। इशारा पाकर एसीबी डीएसपी शब्बीर खान के नेतृत्व में टीम ने आराेपी पटवारी रणवीर काे रिश्वत की राशि समेत दबाेच लिया। टीम में एसीबी डीएसपी शब्बीर खान, हैड कांस्टेबल सुभाषचंद्र, करतार सिंह, कांस्टेबल मनाेज कुमार, विनाेद शर्मा, करण सिंह, सुनील कुमार, चालक जगदेव सिंह थे।

कारोबारी से रिश्वत मांगने वाले राजेश के झुंझुनूं स्थित घर पर छापा

एनडीपीएस एक्ट के मामले गिरफ्तारी का भय दिखा कर कानपुर के कारोबारी से 25 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने वाले श्रीगंगानगर के जवाहर नगर थानाधिकारी राजेश सिहाग के झुंझुनूं के सोनासर स्थित सिहागों की ढाणी के घर एसीबी टीम ने तलाशी ली। कांस्टेबल के पकड़े जाने के बाद से थानाप्रभारी राजेश सिहाग गायब है।

झुंझुनूं एसीबी के प्रभारी डीएसपी शब्बीर खान के नेतृत्व में टीम ने घर की तलाशी ली, लेकिन एसीबी काे यहां काेई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली। थानाप्रभारी राजेश सिहाग अपने बच्चाें के साथ श्रीगंगानगर में ही रह रहे हैं। उनके पिता सेवानिवृत्त नायब तहसीलदार रामकुमार सिहाग गांव स्थित घर पर रहते हैं। राजेश सिहाग अपने पिता के इकलाैते बेटे हैं। परिजनाें ने एसीबी काे बताया कि राजेश यहां नहीं आए। राजेश सिहाग बीकानेर रेंज में पोस्टेड रहे हैं।

अंतकाल के लिए काफी समय से परेशान था, पहले भी रुपए दे चुका था फिर भी काम नहीं हाे रहा था
एसीबी में शिकायत करने वाले भूरासर का बास निवासी 70 वर्षीय बजरंग लाल सेवानिवृत्त फाैजी है। गांव के बीच में बसासत में उनकी दाे बीघा जमीन है। इस जमीन की 2017 में रजिस्ट्री बन चुकी है, लेकिन अंतकाल नहीं चढ़ रहा था। चार- पांच माह से पटवारी के पास चक्कर लगा रहे थे। पटवारी ने कहा था कि अंतकाल ऐसे नहीं चढ़ता, खर्चा पानी करना पड़ता है। तब पटवारी ने 20 हजार रुपए मांगे थे। फिर 15 हजार में मान गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बरैया का विवादित बयान; बोले- रानी लक्ष्मीबाई कोई वीरांगना नहीं थी - भोपाल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें