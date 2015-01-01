पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महालक्ष्मी पूजा:बादलगढ़ में 283 वर्ष पुराना भगवान लक्ष्मीनारायण का मंदिर, जिसमें पूजा कर राज परिवार मनाता था दीपावली

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठाकुर केसरीसिंह ने बनवाया था मंदिर, जयपुर से लाए थे प्रतिमाएं

अविनाश शर्मा. आज दीपावली है। प्रकाश और उल्लास का पर्व। दीपावली के पीछे भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने से लेकर मां लक्ष्मी के प्रकट होने तक के कई प्रसंग जुड़े हैं। इसीलिए इस दिन हर घर में दीपक जलाए जाते हैं तो महालक्ष्मी की पूजा भी होती है।

आज हम आपको महालक्ष्मी के एक ऐसे ही रुप के दर्शन करवा रहे हैं जो भगवान विष्णु के साथ बादलगढ़ में विराजीं हैं। वैसे तो वर्तमान में यह मंदिर साधारण ढंग से ही बना है, लेकिन बताया जाता है कि राजा महाराजाओं के समय में राज परिवार इन्हीं लक्ष्मीनारायण की पूजा कर दीपावली मनाता था। यहां हजारों दीपक रोशन किए जाते थे। यह प्रतिमाएं जयपुर से लाई गई थी। जिनकी चमक आज भी देखते ही बनती है।

मंदिर में होते थे दशहरे की पूजा के भी आयोजन
अब यह गढ़ डूंडलोद ठिकाने के तहत आता है। कुछ साल पहले तक यहां शार्दुल सिंह की जयंती व दशहरें की पूजा के आयोजन भी होते थे। आमेर जयपुर से रवाना हुए शेखावत शासक शार्दुल सिंह ने अपने क्षेत्र को बढ़ाते हुए जीणमाता सीकर, टोकछल्लरी, किरोड़ी, लोहार्गल होते हुए झुंझुनूं पहुंचे। जहां 1730 में तत्कालीन कायमखानी नवाब रोहिला खान को हराकर इस गढ़ पर कब्जा किया था। जिसके बाद उन्होंने फैजल गढ़ का नाम बदल कर बादलगढ़ रख दिया और अपने पांचवें पुत्र केसरी सिंह को भेंट में दिया।

सभी त्योहारों का होता था आयोजन
डूंडलोद ठिकाने के रघुवेंद्रसिंह शेखावत (बोनी बन्ना) बताते हैं कि ठाकुर केसरी सिंह ने 283 वर्ष पहले वर्ष 1737 में बादलगढ़ में लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर निर्माण करवाया था। मंदिर के मध्य में भगवान विष्णु व माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा है। ये प्रतिमाएं दीवार में हैं। इनके एक तरफ भगवान शिव व व दूसरी तरफ मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमा है। इसी मंदिर में साल का हर त्योहार मनाया जाता था। खासतौर पर नवरात्र, रामनवमी, दशहरा, धनतेरस और दीपावली का भव्य आयोजन होता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें