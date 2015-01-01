पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटवार भर्ती परीक्षा:एक पद के लिए 305 अभ्यर्थियों के बीच मुकाबला, जनवरी में छह चरणों में होगी परीक्षा

ओबीसी में छह लाख 11 हजार 179 आवेदन हुए प्राप्त।
  पटवारी के 4421 पदों के लिए 13.49 लाख ने किया आवेदन
  • पटवार भर्ती परीक्षा संभावित 10 जनवरी, 17 जनवरी और 24 जनवरी को दो-दो चरणों में होगी

इस बार पटवार भर्ती में बेरोजगार युवाओं के बीच जबरदस्त मुकाबला देखने को मिलेगा। पटवारी के एक पद के लिए 305 अभ्यर्थियों के बीच कंपीटिशन होगा। राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से होने वाली पटवार सीधी भर्ती-2019 के लिए 13.49 लाख से ज्यादा आवेदन मिले हैं। यह भर्ती 4421 पदों के लिए होगी।

प्रदेश में 13 लाख 49 हजार 321 आवेदनों में ज्यादा आवेदन ओबीसी वर्ग में प्राप्त हुए हैं। ओबीसी वर्ग में बोर्ड को 6 लाख 11 हजार 179 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। वहीं, एससी वर्ग में 2 लाख 14 हजार 517 और एसटी वर्ग में एक लाख 98 हजार 425 आवेदन बोर्ड को प्राप्त हुए हैं। भर्ती अगले साल होना प्रस्तावित हैं।

कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के मुताबिक कोरोना के चलते बोर्ड के लिए एक साथ सभी अभ्यर्थियों की भर्ती परीक्षा को कराना संभव नहीं था। इसके चलते परीक्षा छह चरणों में करने का निर्णय लिया गया। पटवार भर्ती परीक्षा संभावित 10 जनवरी, 17 जनवरी और 24 जनवरी को दो-दो चरणों में होगी।

भर्तियां नहीं होने और कोर्ट में पेंडिंग भर्तियों की वजह से आवेदन ज्यादा : समय पर कई भर्तियों का पूरा नहीं होना और भर्तियों को कोर्ट में लंबित होना भी बढ़ते आवेदनों के पीछे की सबसे बड़ी वजह मानी जा रही है। लंबित भर्तियों में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति नहीं मिलने के चलते चयनित अभ्यर्थी भी दूसरी भर्तियों में अपना भाग्य आजमाने के लिए आवेदन कर रहे हैं।

मंत्रियों और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते समय पर भर्तियों की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं होने से बेरोजगारी बढ़ रही है, जिसकी वजह से हर भर्ती में आवेदनों की संख्या भी बढ़ती जा रही है। परीक्षा जनवरी में अलग-अलग चरणों में होगी। इसके लिस संभवतया दिसंबर के अंत तक प्रवेश पत्र जारी किए जा सकते हैं।
सर्वाधिक 6.11 लाख ओबीसी के आवेदन

  • 4421 पदों पर विभिन्न वर्गों में 13 लाख 49 हजार 321 आवेदन।
  • सामान्य वर्ग में एक लाख 32 हजार 574 आवेदन मिले।
  • ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग में एक लाख 34 हजार 991, एमबीसी में 56 हजार 315 आवेदन आए हैं।
  • ओबीसी में छह लाख 11 हजार 179 आवेदन हुए प्राप्त।
  • एससी में दो लाख 14 हजार 517, एसटी में एक लाख 98 हजार 425 आवेदन, शबरीय ट्राइब वर्ग में 320 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं।
