पंचायत चुनाव:पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 85, जिला परिषद सदस्य के 16 पर्चे भरे, खेतड़ी में बिना मास्क नजर आए समर्थक

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नामांकन का अंतिम दिन 9 नवंबर, वापसी : 10 नवंबर, जांच : 11 को व चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार काे जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 16 एवं जिले की पंचायत समितियाें में 85 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी उमरदीन खान ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए तीसरे दिन 16 वार्ड नंबर 2, 14, 25, 27, 29 से एक-एक और वार्ड 21, 30, 31, 34 से दो-दो तथा वार्ड 22 से 3 जनाें ने नामांकन जमा कराए।

झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 4, 8, 19, 20 में एक-एक, सूरजगढ़ के वार्ड 3 एवं 8 से दो-दो, उदयपुरवाटी के वार्ड 7 व 8 से एक-एक, वार्ड 3, 9, 22, 25 में दो-दो तथा वार्ड 23 में तीन नामांकन दाखिल हुए। पंचायत समिति बुहाना के वार्ड 17 से एक व 9 से दो नामांकन, पंचायत समिति खेतड़ी के वार्ड 1, 5, 8, 13, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 27 से एक-एक एवं वार्ड 4, 14, 17 से दो-दो तथा वार्ड 10, 11, 28 से तीन-तीन और वार्ड 21 से चार नामाकंन दाखिल किए गए।

पंचायत समिति मंडावा के वार्ड 7, 9, 12 से एक-एक एवं वार्ड 10 से दो नामांकन, पंचायत समिति अलसीसर के वार्ड 9 व 11 से एक-एक, सिंघाना के वार्ड 1, 2, 12 से एक-एक, वार्ड 13 व 17 से दो-दो नामांकन, पिलानी के वार्ड 3, 7, 10, 12, 17, 18 से एक-एक व वार्ड 16 से दो नामांकन, चिड़ावा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 14 व 18 से एक-एक, वार्ड 3, 4, 7, 16 से दो-दो नामाकंन दाखिल हुए। नवलगढ़ पंचायत समिति से तीसरे दिन कोई नामांकन दाखिल नहीं हुआ।

चिड़ावा में 10 ने नामांकन भरे : चिड़ावा | पंचायत समिति के 21 वार्डों के लिए अब तक 11 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन 10 फार्म भरे गए। चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम संदीप चौधरी को अपनी नामजदगी के पर्चे सौंपे। चुनाव शाखा प्रभारी सुरेंद्र कुमावत ने बताया कि वार्ड तीन से रोहिताश धांगड़ व कौशल्या, चार से उम्मेद सिंह और भूपेंद्रसिंह शेखावत, सात से विपिन कुमार, महेंद्र लांबा एवं विनोद वर्मा, 14 से मोहनसिंह, 16 से उम्मेद सिंह और नागेश व वार्ड 18 से प्रमोद कुमार ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं।

उदयपुरवाटी में 11 ने दाखिल किए 13 नामांकन : उदयपुरवाटी | उदयपुरवाटी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए शुक्रवार को तीसरे दिन सात वार्डों के लिए 11 लोगों ने 13 नामांकन दाखिल किए। अब तक 14 लाेग 17 नामांकन दाखिल कर चुके हैं। निर्वाचन अधिकारी व एसडीओ राजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत के मुताबिक पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए वार्ड तीन से सरिता ने भाजपा व निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

वार्ड 7 से रमेश कुमार बसपा, 8 से गिरधारीलाल बसपा, 9 से मनोहरलाल सैनी ने भाजपा व निर्दलीय, 22 से अंजना बीजेपी व गुरुदयाल ने बीजेपी, 23 से कृष्णकुमार व लोकेश कुमार निर्दलीय तथा नथमल माकपा, वार्ड संख्या 25 से विजय लक्ष्मी बीजेपी व कृष्णा कुमारी ने निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

