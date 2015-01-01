पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुलासा:भाई की हत्या कर खुद भी जान देने की फिराक में था, ट्रेन नहीं आने से बच गई आराेपी की जान

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूं पुलिस की सूचना पर सीकर पुलिस ने आराेपी को सीकर में पकड़ लिया
  • पैसों के लेन देन को लेकर कर दी थी छोटे भाई की हत्या

लेन देन के विवाद में अपने फाैजी भाई की हत्या के बाद आराेपी ससमपुर निवासी चरण सिंह इस कदर टूट गया था कि उसने ट्रेन के आगे आकर जान देने की काेशिश की। वह ट्रेन का इंतजार कर रहा था कि पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ लिया। पुलिस की पूछताछ में आराेपी चरणसिंह ने कई खुलासे किए हैं।

दरअसल शनिवार रात काे समसपुर गांव में उधार दिए रुपए के तकादे काे लेकर फाैजी मुकेश कुमार व उसके भाई चरण सिंह में झगड़ा हाे गया। देर रात काे हुए झगड़े में फाैजी मुकेश के चाकू लगने वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गया था। मुकेश काे परिजन झुंझुनूं के निजी अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। वहां चरण सिंह भी अपनी कार से उसके साथ अस्पताल पहुंचा।

उसने इलाज के लिए रुपए भी निकाले। उसने इस वारदात के बाद खेतड़ी क्षेत्र में रहने वाली अपनी पत्नी काे इसकी जानकारी दी। जैसे चरण सिंह को उसके भाई की माैत का पता चला। वह अस्पताल से अपनी कार लेकर निकल गया। उसने झुंझुनूं में रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचकर ट्रेन आने का समय पहुंचा। जब उसे पता चला कि अभी काेई काेई ट्रेन नहीं आने वाली है ताे वह यहां से सीकर अपने परिचित के पास पहुंच गया। वहां उसने अपने दाेस्त काे अपना एक माेबाइल व इलाज के लिए निकाले गए रुपए दिए और सीकर में ट्रेन के आगे आकर जान देने की काेशिश की।

आराेपी ने अपनी पत्नी काे भी ट्रेन के आगे आकर जान देने के बारे में बताया। वह सीकर में ट्रेन आने का इंतजार कर रहा था। इसी बीच झुंझुनूं पुलिस की सूचना पर सीकर पुलिस ने आराेपी को सीकर में पकड़ लिया। आराेपी का कहना है काश वह अपने कमरे का गेट नहीं खाेलता ताे यह जघन्य अपराध नहीं हाेता। उसे मंगलवार काे काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि पांच साल पहले उधार दिए गए एक लाख 20 हजार रुपए के लेनदेन काे लेकर दाेनाें भाइयाें में हुए झगड़े में समसपुर निवासी फाैजी मुकेश कुमार की माैत हाे गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें