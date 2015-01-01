पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए जिले में 895 व जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए कुल 151 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल

झुंझनुं/उदयपुरवाटी/चिड़ावा3 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं. नामांकन पत्र भरने के अंतिम दिन गहमागहमी रही। दोपहर में एसडीएम दफ्तर के पास ही पार्क में बैठकर खाना खाते प्रत्याशी।
  • नामांकन के आखिरी दिन भूल गए दो गज की दूरी, दिनभर रही भीड़

पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र भरने के अंतिम दिन 80 उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चे भरे। 21 वार्डों के लिए 118 प्रत्याशियों ने 119 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। सोमवार को झुंझुनूं विधायक पूर्व मंत्री बृजेंद्र ओला के पुत्र अमित ओला ने चाचा कांग्रेस नेता सरजीत ओला, कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता सुनील जानू, कुरड़ाराम ओला, मनोज कटेवा गोल्डन, सारी सरपंच उम्मेदसिंह बराला, राजकुमार व कैलाश सारी के साथ पहुंचकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को अपना नामांकन पत्र सौंपा।

वार्ड 15 से 81 वर्षीय कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार जाफरन भी अपने परिजनों और समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने पहुंची। अंतिम दिन नामांकन पत्र भरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ने से उपखंड कार्यालय परिसर में दोपहर तीन बजे तक खूब गहमागहमी रही।

ओला के मैदान में आने से प्रधानी की कयासबाजी बढी : कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता रहे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्व. शीशराम ओला परिवार की तीसरी पीढी ने जिले की राजनीति में विधिवत प्रवेश कर लिया। ओला के पौत्र अमित ओला ने सोमवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र भरा।

झुंझुनूं विधायक बृजेंद्र ओला व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख डॉ. राजबाला के पुत्र अमित की पत्नी आकांक्षा महिला कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय सचिव हैं। जो दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में माडल टाउन से पार्टी प्रत्याशी रही हैं। उनके ससुर कर्णसिंह इसी क्षेत्र से तीन बार विधायक रह चुके हैं। ओला की उम्मीदवारी से चिड़ावा पंचायत समिति प्रधान पद पर उनकी दावेदारी बढने की कयासबाजी भी चल पड़ी।

झुंझुनूं : निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख पर कांग्रेस ने जताया भरोसा

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के नामांकन के आखिरी दिन नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने वालाें का रैला लगा रहा। जिला परिषद के लिए 151 व जिले की 10 पंचायत समितियाें में 895 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी उमरदीन खान ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए अंतिम दिन वार्ड 3 से एक, वार्ड 2, 7, 11 से दो-दो, वार्ड 5, 6, 9, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26, 27, 33, 34 से तीन-तीन, वार्ड 4, 10, 12, 17, 23 से चार-चार, वार्ड 1, 13, 16, 19, 28 से पांच-पांच, वार्ड 21, 25, 30, 32, 35 से छह-छह, वार्ड 8, 15, 22, 31 से सात-सात, वार्ड 29 से आठ नामांकन पत्र जमा कराए गए।

इसी प्रकार झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 20 से एक, वार्ड 1, 5, 8, 14, 18 से दो-दो, वार्ड 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 17 से तीन-तीन, वार्ड 9 व 10 से चार-चार, वार्ड 2, 12, 19, 21 से पांच-पांच, वार्ड 13 व 16 से छह-छह, वार्ड 15 से नौ नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। मंडावा के वार्ड 14 से एक, वार्ड 2, 7, 9, 10 से दो-दो, वार्ड 1, 4, 6 से तीन-तीन, वार्ड 5, 8, 12, 13 से चार-चार, वार्ड 15 से पांच, वार्ड 11 से छह पर्चे जमा हुए हैं।

उदयपुरवाटी में कांग्रेस पार्टी से निवृतमान प्रधान नहीं लड़ रही चुनाव

सूरजगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए राजनैतिक दलों ने पूर्व प्रधान व जिप सदस्य को भी टिकट देकर मैदान में उतारा है। कांग्रेस ने यहां के वार्ड दो से पूर्व प्रधान शेरसिंह नेहरा तथा उनकी पत्नी शांति को वार्ड छह से प्रत्याशी बनाया है। वहीं भाजपा ने वार्ड दस से निवृतमान जिप सदस्य सोमवीर लांबा को टिकट दिया है। उधर, उदयपुरवाटी में कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से विधायक राजेंद्रसिंह गुढ़ा ने ऐन वक्त पर प्रत्याशियों को सिंबल दिए। निवर्तमान प्रधान सविता खरबास ने इस बार नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किया।

यहां पर नामांकन जमा करवाने के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को नामांकन दाखिल कराने के लिए प्रत्याशियों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। उपखंड कार्यालय में देर शाम तक मेले जैसा माहौल रहा। पिलानी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र से भाजपा ने 19 वार्डों में से 17 में टिकट दिया है। वार्ड एक व 15 में किसी को टिकट नहीं दिया गया है।

