बाघोली में ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन:जगदीशपुरा में तीन गांवों की ढाणियों में 9 वर्ष से चल रही पेयजल व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने का आरोप

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
जगदीशपुरा में 2011 से पंचायत द्वारा चलाई जा रही तीन गांवों की ढाणियों की पेयजल व्यवस्था को कुछ लोग अलग वाॅल लगा कर नई लाइन डलवा कर पानी की सप्लाई बिगाड़ने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जबकि उनके पानी के कनेक्शन हैं और उनके खेतों में कुएं भी हैं। उनमें पानी भी खूब है। मंगलवार को पेयजल योजना के पंप संचालक के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि ग्राम पंचायत अब 9 बर्ष से चल रही पानी वितरण की व्यवस्था को भंग करना चाहती है जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

प्रदर्शन करने वाले ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पापड़ा पंचायत के जगदीशपुरा, पचलंगी पंचायत के काटलीपुरा व मणकसास पंचायत की कई ढाणियां पेयजल सप्लाई से जुड़ी है। करीब 1500 लोगों की आबादी में पानी की सप्लाई हो रही है। यह पेयजल व्यवस्था 2011 में पंचायत द्वारा एक नलकूप बनवा कर शुरू की गई थी। उसके बाद जलदाय विभाग द्वारा दूसरा नलकूप बनवा दिया। इसकी व्यवस्था करने के लिए पंचायत ने आदमी लगवा रखा है।

उसका व्यक्ति को प्रत्येक कनेक्शन वाले की ओर से हर महीने मानदेय दिया जाता है। पेयजल सप्लाई कर रहे जमन लाल ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत में हाल ही चुनाव के बाद बदली व्यवस्था के चलते कई ग्रामीण इस व्यवस्था में व्यवधान डाल रहे हैं। रास्ता बंद करने व पत्थर डालने को लेकर लोगों ने एसडीएम राजेंद्र सिंह, सीआई भगवान सहाय मीणा व पचलंगी चौकी की एएसआई राजेंद्र सिंह को ज्ञापन देकर अतिक्रमण हटाने व धमकी देने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की, लेकिन अभी तक कोई सुनाई नहीं की गई।

विरोध जताते हुए प्रदर्शन करने वाली महावीर प्रसाद, भगवानाराम, रमेश, विकास, प्रेमचंद, जयपाल, बलदेव, शीशराम, मनोज, शंकरलाल, वीरेंद्र आदि थे। इस संबंध में सरपंच प्रतिनिधि राजेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि वे मौके पर जाकर आए थे। वहां पेयजल संचालक को उन्होंने पुरानी लाइन उखाड़ने पर पाबंद किया है। एक दो लोग नए कनेक्शन मांग रहे थे, उसको कनेक्शन लेने के लिए मैंने ही कहा था। ऐसा कोई मामला नहीं है।

पाइप लाइन पर पत्थर डाल रास्ता बंद किया
राइजिंग लाइन से दो बड़ी टंकियों में पानी पहुंचता है। उसके बाद अलग-अलग वाॅल खोल कर ढाणी अनुसार पानी की सप्लाई दी जाती है। यह सप्लाई सभी कनेक्शनों में बराबर-बराबर दी जा रही है। इसके उसके बावजूद कुछ लोग व्यवस्था को खराब करने में लगे हुए हैं। जमन लाल सैनी ने यह भी बताया कि कुछ लोग रास्ते से जा रही पाइप लाइन पर पत्थर डाल कर, रास्ता बंद करने में भी लगे हैं। इसके कारण लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

