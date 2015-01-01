पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:साथ में मवेशी खरीदने का धंधा करने वालों ने ही की थी साथी की हत्या, कछुआ खरीदने के लिए रुपए ठगे

सिंघाना/ झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • सिंघाना इलाके के मिश्रावाली ढाणी में युवक की हत्या का मामला, गला दबाकर हत्या की और आत्महत्या का रूप देने उसी के खेत में फंदे से लटकाया

सिंघाना थाना इलाके के मिश्रावाली ढाणी तन सिंघाना में रतिराम की हत्या के मामले का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने तीन आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। यह हत्या आपस में मवेशी खरीद फराेख्त का धंधा करने वाले साथियाें ने लालच में आकर अपने साथी काे कछुआ खरीदने के नाम पर ठगने और पीड़ित के पुलिस में मामला दर्ज कराने के भय से हत्या कर दी।

पुलिस के मुताबिक गिरफ्तार आराेपी डाेंगर बावड़ी निवासी छगन बावरियां (20) पुत्र बनवारीलाल उर्फ बंशी बावरिया, डाेगरी बावड़ी में रहने वाले त्याेंद सांभर निवासी पप्पू बावरिया (25) पुत्र हरजीराम बावरिया तथा नीमकाथाना निवासी कैलाश बावरिया (22) पुत्र साेहन बावरिया है। दरअसल तीनाें आराेपी मिश्रावाली ढाणी तन सिंघाना निवासी रतिराम सैनी के साथ मवेशी खरीद फराेख्त का धंधा करते थे।

आराेपियाें ने कछुआ खरीद के नाम पर साजिश रचकर उसे 27 हजार रुपए भी ऐंठ लिए। जब उन्हें यह लगा कि रतिराम इस बारे में उनके खिलाफ कहीं पुलिस में रिपाेर्ट न दे ताे उन्हाेंने घर से बुलाकर उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या कर उसे आत्म हत्या का रूप देने के लिए मृतक के खेत में फंदे पर लटका दिया था।

रुपए एंठने के लिए कछुआ खरीद कर 35 लाख रुपए कमाने का लालच दिया, फिर मार डाला : पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया कि छगन बावरिया, पप्पू बावरिया व कैलाश बावरिया मृतक रतिराम सैनी के साथ मिलकर भैंस पाड़ा खरीद फराेख्त का धंधा करते थे। आराेपियाें के मन में लालच आने पर रतिराम से रुपए एंठने के लिए कछुआ खरीदने की याेजना बनाई।

आराेपियाे ने एक कछुआ खरीद लिया। तथा उसके पेट पर लाल रंग कर रतिराम काे बुलाकर कहा कि काेई व्यक्ति चार लाख रुपए में लालपेट का कछुआ दे रहा है। रतिराम से 50 हजार रुपए की व्यवस्था करने काे कहा। रतिराम से 27 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। आराेपियाें ने कछुए काे जहरीला इंजेक्शन लगा दिया जिससे वह मर गया। तब पुलिस डर से हत्या कर दी।

इसलिए हुआ शक : आराेपी रतिराम काे घर से बुलाकर ले गए थे। रतिराम उनके साथ बाइक पर बैठकर गया था। घर से 20 हजार रुपए भी साथ ले गया था। जब वह वापस आया नहीं आया ताे परिजनाें ने फाेन किया ताे आराेपियाें ने उसके घर लाैट जाने की बात कहीं थी।

