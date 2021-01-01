पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सघन मिशन इन्द्रधनुष अभियान:एएनएम, आशा सहयोगिनी और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता करेंगी सर्वे

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो साल तक के वंचित रहे बच्चों और गर्भवती महिलाओं का होगा टीकाकरण

सघन मिशन इंद्रधनुष अभियान को लेकर मंगलवार को कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान की अध्यक्षता में डीटीएफ की बैठक कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार मेंं हुई। कलेक्टर खान ने चिकित्सा विभाग सहित अन्य संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों से इस संबंध में प्रभावी तरीके से कार्य करने का आह्वान किया।

उन्होंने संबंधित लोगों को इस बारे में सटीक प्रशिक्षण देने, संपूर्ण डेटा बेस तैयार करने, टेबल वर्क करने, टीकाकरण के लिए बूथों का निर्धारण करने तथा वहां की आवश्यक सुविधाएं जुटाने, टीकाकरण के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करने के लिए गांव के सरपंच सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों, सरकारी कार्मिकों को जोड़ने, शहरी क्षेत्रों में चलने वाले कचरा संग्रहण वाहनों के माध्यम से प्रचार प्रसार करने, अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों में जागरूकता लाने के लिए सामाजिक सरोकार से जुड़ी संस्थाओं को जोड़ने, धार्मिक संस्थाओं के माध्यम से लोगों को प्रेरित करने, शहरी क्षेत्रों में माइक सिस्टम से प्रचार करने के निर्देश दिए।

जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दयानंद सिंह ने बताया कि जिले के 432 उप केंद्रों पर एएनएम, आशा सहयोगिनी व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से सर्वे किया जाएगा। इस दौरान वंचित रहे 2 साल तक के बच्चों व गर्भवती महिलाओं का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। हाई रिस्क एरिया की सूची अपडेट करने, केंद्रों पर बिजली आपूर्ति, ग्रामीण एवं शहरी क्षेत्रों में प्रचार प्रसार के कार्य किए जाएंगे।

बैठक में सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर, आईसीडीएस के उप निदेशक विजेंद्र सिंह राठौड, अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी मोहम्मद अनीस, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी घनश्याम दत जाट, डॉ. नरोतम जांगिड़ सहित संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser