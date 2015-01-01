पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सावधान हो जाइए, अब मास्क नहीं लगाया ताे जुर्माने के साथ 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल भी हाेगी

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कलेक्टर ने बरती सख्ती, जांच के लिए बनाए 43 दल

काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते पंचायतीयराज चुनाव व शादियाें के सीजन के बीच सरकार काेराेना के प्रति लापरवाही बरतने वालाें के खिलाफ सख़्त हाेती नजर अा रही है। रविवार से बगैर मास्क घूमने वालाें के खिलाफ जुर्माना व 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल भी हाे सकती है।

दरअसल प्रदेश में काेराेना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे शादी समाराेह व त्याेहार व चुनावाें की वजह से लाेगाें की भीड़ जमा हाे रही है। मास्क व साेशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं हाे रही है। इसकाे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने रविवार से बगैर मास्क वालाें के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू करने का निर्णय किया है।

एसपी जगदीशचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि बगैर मास्क वालाें के चालान काटे जाएंगे। जरुरत हुई ताे दस घंटे की अस्थाई जेल भी भेजा जा सकता है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि यह अभियान एक माह तक चलेगा। शहर में शनिवार काे भी बगैर मास्क घूमने पर 10 जनाें के चालान काटे गए।
चुनाव डयूटी के दाैरान कैसे चलेगा अभियान
जिले में पंचायतीराज चुनाव का दाैर शुरू हाे चुका है। अगले पांच दिसंबर तक पुलिस की चुनाव में डयूटी रहेगी। प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के लिए पुलिस टीम की डयूटी लग चुकी है। मतदान से लेकर जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान के चुनाव 11 दिसंबर तक हाेंगे तब तक पुलिस चुनाव डयूटी के दाैरान कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में व्यस्त रहेगी। हालांकि पुलिस अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि डयूटी की व्यवस्तता के बीच समय निकाल कर बगैर मास्क घूमने वालाें व शादी समाराेह में भीड़भाड़ करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बिसाऊ. कस्बे में बगैर मास्क घूमने वाले 16 लाेगाें के चालान काटकर 2700 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। थानाप्रभारी रिया चाैधरी ने बताया कि बगैर मास्क के मिलने वाले व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में जुर्माना व 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल की सजा दी जाएगी। उन्हाेंने साेशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क का उपयाेग करने का आग्रह किया है।

शादी समारोह का औचक निरीक्षण होगा, 100 से ज्यादा लोग पाए तो एफआईआर होगी और पैनल्टी भी लगेगी

जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित व्यक्तियों में संख्या में हो रही वृद्धि को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने सख्ती करने का फैसला किया है। कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान ने पूरे जिले में धारा 144 लागू करने के साथ ही चेतावनी दी है कि बिना मास्क कोई मिला तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

इसके लिए पुलिस मुख्यालय से भी निर्देश आए हैं कि ऐसे व्यक्ति पर पैनल्टी लगाई जाए तथा विशेष मामले में दस घंटे तक लाॅक अप में रखा जाए। कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान ने बताया कि मास्क पहनाने, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग एवं सार्वजनिक स्थल पर लोगों को थूकने से रोकने की रोकथाम के लिए कड़े कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

इन दिनों होने वाली शादियों के समारोह का प्रशासन की टीमें औचक निरीक्षण करेंगी, जहां कहीं भी सौ से ज्यादा लोग बिना दूरी या बिना मास्क पाए गए तो ऐसे शादी समारोह के आयोजकों पर पैनल्टी लगाई जाएगी तथा इससे भी आगे जाकर एफआईआर तक दर्ज करवाई जा सकती है, इसलिए सभी आयोजक अपने यहां पूरी गाइड लाइन की पालना करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एवं एडीएम को इसका नोडल अधिकारी एवं एएसपी को सहायक नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। ये शादियों के सीजन में गाइड लाइन की पालना कराएंगे।

सात विवाह स्थल मुक्त किए : खान ने बताया कि सात ऐसे विवाह स्थलों को अधिग्रहण से मुक्त रखा गया है जहां पहले से शादियो‌ं की बुकिंग है। इससे पहले प्रशासन ने जिले के बड़ी संख्या विवाह स्थलों आदि को पंचायती राज चुनावों के लिए आने वाली पुलिस पार्टियों को ठहराने के लिए अधिग्रहित करने के आदेश दिए थे। इनमें बंधे बालाजी सहित अनेक विवाह स्थल शामिल थे। अब सात ऐसे स्थलों को अधिग्रहण से मुक्त किया गया है।

