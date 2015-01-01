पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशियाें के स्वागत में हर राह रोशन:धनतेरस पर जिलेभर में 350 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का हुआ कारोबार

फोटो : दिवाली के अवसर पर रोशनी से जगमग शहर।

काेरोना के अंधकार के बीच प्रकाश और उल्लास के प्रतीक पंच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व को लेकर जिले भर में उत्साह है। पिछले सात महिने से हर मन में छाए अंधकार व बाजार में बनी मंदी को यह पर्व जैसे नई रोशनी दिखा रहा है।

कोरोना से निकलकर लोगों ने पूरे उत्साह के साथ खरीदारी भी की है और आज दीपावली पर्व भी मनाएंगे। इसके लिए हर घर को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। शुक्रवार को बाजारों में करीब 350 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। जिससे व्यापारी वर्ग भी खुश है।

उपैतु मां देवसख: कीर्तिश्च: मणिना सह। प्रादुभूर्तोस्मि राष्ट्रेस्मिन् किर्तिमृद्धि ददातु मे।। मैं उदार करुणामयी और साहसी बनूं। आपकी कृपा से मुझे कीर्ति प्राप्त हो। अर्थात मुझे धन और यश की प्राप्ति हो।

ऑटोमोबाइल्स : 25 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी
इस दीपावली सबसे अधिक कारोबार ऑटोमोबाइल्स व ज्वैलरी सेक्टर में हुआ है। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक कोरोना के चलते लोगों ने खुद के वाहनों को तरजीह दी है। अब लोग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट की बजाय खुद के वाहनों से ही आना जाना पसंद कर रहे हैं। इसलिए कारों की बिक्री अधिक हुई। दोनों तरह के वाहनों की बात करें तो जिले भर में 40 से 45 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। कोरोना के बाद यह करीब करीब 25 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी है।

ज्वैलरी : 150 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार
इस बार लोगों ने ज्वैलरी भी खूब खरीदी है। शादियों में अन्य खर्चे कम होने से अधिकांश परिवारों ने ज्वैलरी पर अधिक जोर दिया। इसके अलावा ज्वैलर्स ने भी नई नई डिजाइन बनाई। जो ग्राहकों को खूब पसंद आई। कारोबारियों की माने तो जिले भर में इस बार ज्वैलरी सेक्टर में करीब 150 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। लोगों ने निवेश के तौर पर सोने चांदी के सिक्के भी खूब खरीदे हैं।
इस दिवाली लोकल के लिए बनें वोकल
सबसे अधिक बदलाव इस बार चाइनीज सामान को लेकर देखा गया। हालाकि कोरोना के कारण बाजार में चाइनीज बाजार में बहुत ज्यादा उपलब्ध भी नहीं है, लेकिन जो था उसे भी लोगों ने खरीदने में कोई रुचि नहीं दिखाई। लोगों ने इस बार चाइनीज लड़ियों की जगह मिट्‌टी के दिए आदि खरीदे। इससे स्थानीय कुंभकार समाज को भी काफी प्रोत्साहन मिला। जिले भर में इस बार 35 से 40 लाख दीपक बिकने का अनुमान है।

