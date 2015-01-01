पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:सीए की परीक्षा शुरू, 14 तक चलेगी, झुंझुनूं के आदर्श बाल निकेतन सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल में शुरू हुई आईसीएआई परीक्षा

झुंझुनूं5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

द इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) की परीक्षा शनिवार को आदर्श बाल निकेतन सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल में शुरू हुई। स्कूल डायरेक्टर डॉ. अंशु लीला ने बताया कि आईसीएआई की परीक्षा के लिए यह स्कूल जिले का एक मात्र परीक्षा केंद्र है। यहां सीए फाइनल, प्रीवियस व फाउंडेशन की परीक्षा हो रही है।

परीक्षा का समापन 14 दिसंबर को होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव व सरकारी गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ प्रवेश करवाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान थर्मल स्कैनिंग की जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार को एकाउंटिंग की परीक्षा हुई जिसमें 204 विद्यार्थियों में से 137 परीक्षार्थी बैठे। शनिवार को सीए फाइनल की परीक्षा हुई थी जिसमें 203 में से 124 विद्यार्थियों ने ही उपस्थित दी। गौरतलब है कि झुंझुनूं जिले में पिछले कुछ सालों से सीए को लेकर विद्यार्थियों में उत्सुकता बढ़ी है। हर साल इनकी संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें