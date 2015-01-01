पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:देशी पिस्टल व एक जिंदा कारतूस के साथ हिस्ट्रीशीटर अजय उर्फ पिन्टू को पकड़ा

खेतड़ी नगरएक घंटा पहले
आरोपी
  • एक महीने पहले दोरासर में जमीन विवाद में हुई फायरिंग की घटना में था लिप्त

करीब एक माह पूर्व दोरासर में हुई फायरिंग की घटना में लिप्त एक आरोपी को पुलिस ने तातीजा के सरकारी अस्पताल के पास अवैध देशी पिस्टल और एक जिंदा कारतूस सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी किरणसिंह यादव ने बताया कि पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर अवैध हथियार रखने वालों की धरपकड़ के तहत शनिवार को एएसपी वीरेंद्र मीणा व डीएसपी विजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में संदिग्ध स्थानों पर दबिश दी गई। इस दौरान तातीजा के सरकारी अस्पताल के पास घेराबंदी कर एक युवक को पकड़ा।

उसकी तलाशी ली तो पेंट के बेल्ट में एक पिस्टल मिली, जिसमें एक जिंदा कारतूस लोडेड था। उसने अपना नाम ढाणी कोलिया तन तातीजा निवासी अजय कुमार उर्फ पिंटू गुर्जर बताया। आरोपी को आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थानाधिकारी किरणसिंह यादव ने बताया कि आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है कि वह हथियार लेकर क्यों घूम रहा था। आरोपी एक माह पूर्व दोरासर में हुई फायरिंग की घटना में भी लिप्त है।

आरोपी के खिलाफ नौ मामले दर्ज हैं : अवैध देशी पिस्टल व जिंदा कारतूस सहित गिरफ्तार आरोपी अजय उर्फ पिंटू गुर्जर के खिलाफ खेतड़ी नगर थाने में नौ मामले दर्ज हैं। आरोपी आदतन अपराधी है। आरोपी के खिलाफ मारपीट, चोरी, दो आर्म्स एक्ट के मामले दर्ज हंै।

