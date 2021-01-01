पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:दिल्ली से सीकर के लिए किराए पर ली कार लूटी, चालक को पेड़ से बांधकर रफूचक्कर हो गए

मुकुंदगढ़ (झुंझुनूं)19 मिनट पहले
  • गाड़ी में रखे 6 हजार रुपए तथा मोबाइल भी ले गए
  • डॉग स्क्वायड, एमओबी, एफएसएल ने भी साक्ष्य जुटाए

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से सीकर के लिए किराए पर लाई गई टैक्सी के चालक को बंधक बनाकर कार लूट ले गए। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद डीएसपी सतपालसिंह, एसएचओ रामस्वरूप बराला पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।

पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी भी कराई मगर आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं लग पाया। पीड़ित टैक्सी चालक ने थाने में 3 बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। चालक भैंरुपुरा (बलारां) सीकर के रंगलाल जाट ने रिपोर्ट में बताया वह 4 साल से दिल्ली में अपनी टैक्सी चलाता है। दो फरवरी को एक सवारी एयरपोर्ट उसके पास आई टर्मिनल 2 और उसकी स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार को सीकर के लिए बुक किया।

उसने अपना नाम अनिल कुमार निवासी बैंगलुरु बताया। करीब 3 बजे वह कार से अनिल को साथ लेकर सीकर के लिए रवाना हो गया। नारनौल से आगे फायरिंग रेंज के निकट अनिल के दो जानकार और मिले जिन्हें गाड़ी में अपने साथ बैठा लिया।

ड्राइवर के हाथ-पैर बांधकर डिक्की में डाल दिया
ढिगाल टोल बूथ से करीब 2 किलोमीटर चलने के बाद पीछे बैठे एक युवक ने गाड़ी चला रहे रंगलाल के गले में तौलिया डाल दिया और गाड़ी रोकने के लिए कहा। आरोपी ने चाकू व अन्य हथियारों से उसे डराया व हाथ पैर बांधकर गाड़ी की डिक्की में डाल दिया।

करीब 10-15 किमी चलने के बाद उसे मंडावा मार्ग पर चूड़ी अजीतगढ़ आईटीआई के निकट गाड़ी से उतारकर पेड़ से बांधकर तीनों आरोपी गाड़ी ले गए। गाड़ी में उसका मोबाइल व छह हजार रुपए भी थे। पीड़ित रंगलाल ने बताया कि जैसे-तैसे उसने हाथ-पैर खोले व आस-पड़ोस के लोगों की मदद से पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी कराई तथा डॉग स्क्वायड, एमओबी, एफएसएल को भी मौके पर बुलाया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

रिपोर्ट: सिद्धार्थ सहल

