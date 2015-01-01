पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेमिनार:सीबीएसई कॅरिअर व स्किल ऑरियेंटेड काेर्स लागू करेगी

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • बाेर्ड परीक्षा के लिए सभी स्कूलाें में नहीं बनेंगे सेंटर, लेकिन केन्द्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी

कर्नाटक के बैंगलुरू में चल रही केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड की राष्ट्रीय सेमीनार का शनिवार काे समापन हाे गया। इसमें केन्द्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें ने देशभर के 200 स्कूलाें के प्राचार्याें और सिटी काॅर्डिनेटराें से सीधी बात की। जिले से सिटी काॅडिनेटर डाॅ. रविशंकर शर्मा ने शेखावाटी का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। डाॅ. रविशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि सेमिनार में बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं काे लेकर सीबीएसई बाेर्ड के अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि परीक्षाएं आयाेजित हाेगी।

इसके लिए सीबीएसई व्यापक रणनीति बना रही है। जल्द ही स्कूलाें काे इसकी जानकारी दी जाएगी। वही प्रेक्टिकल परीक्षाओं काे लेकर भी बाेर्ड ने पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है। स्किल एज्युकेशन काे बढ़ावा देने काे लेकर भी विचार किया। प्राचार्याे ने स्ट्रीम काे लेकर रियायत देने, स्कूलाें में परीक्षा केन्द्राें की माॅनिटरिंग करने, तकनीकी रूप से विद्यार्थियाें काे एक्टिव करने काे लेकर विभिन्न जानकारी दी। इसके अलावा स्पाेर्टस और स्किल एज्युकेशन काे भी विस्तार देने काे लेकर भी चर्चा की।

अगले सत्र के लिए स्किल बेस नए काेर्स डिजाइन हाेगे

सीबीएसई अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि बोर्ड बच्चाें काे कॅरिअर एज्युकेशन काे लेकर गंभीर है। इसे देखते हुए अगले सत्र से नए स्किल काेर्स लागू हाे सकते हैं। स्किल निदेशक बिश्वजीत साहा ने बताया कि सीबीएसई विद्यार्थियाें काे स्किल एज्युकेशनप और काैशल शिक्षण से जाेड़ना चाहता है। इसके लिए पहले से कई काेर्स चल रहे हैं। लेकिन इनकाे राेजगार से जाेड़ने के लिए नए प्रयाेग किए जा रहे हैं। स्ट्रीम काे लेकर भी सीबीएसई कई रियायतें देने वाली है। हालांकि सीबीएसई ने पहले से स्ट्रीम काे बंद कर रखा है। लेकिन स्कूलाें के स्तर पर इसे पूरी तरह से लागू नहीं किया जा सका है।

स्टूडेंट्स को तकनीकी रूप से दक्ष बनाएंगे

काेराेना काल में सीबीएसई ने ई-लर्निंग काे लेकर सिटी काॅर्डिनेटराें और प्राचार्याें के विचार जानें। बड़े महानगराें की तरह ही ग्रामीण परिवेश के विद्यार्थियाें काे गजट आधारित एज्युकेशन के साथ जाेड़ने का काम हाेना चाहिए। इस पर अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि अगले सत्र से ऑनलाइन एज्युकेशन के साथ स्टूडेंट्स काे तकनीकी रूप से दक्ष बनाने के लिए पाॅलिसी में बदलाव हाेगा।

नेशनल सेमिनार में 200 प्राचार्याें से चर्चा के बाद परीक्षा केन्द्र बढ़ाने पर सहमति

नेशनल सेमीनार में सीबीएसई अधिकारियाें ने बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं काे लेकर स्थिति साफ कर दी। सीबीएसई काेर्डिनेटर डाॅ. रविशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि सीबीएसई स्कूलाें में परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाने की चर्चाए चल रही थी। इसकाे लेकर सीबीएसई चेयरमैन मनाेज आहूजा ने कहा कि देश में 24 हजार से ज्यादा सीबीएसई स्कूल है और इन सभी में परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाने के लिए पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं है। ऐसे में सीबीएसई काेराेना काे देखते हुए विद्यार्थियाें के लिए परीक्षा केन्द्राें की संख्या बढ़ाएगा। इनके अलावा प्रायाेगिक परीक्षाओं काे लेकर पूरी तैयारी है और जल्द ही इनके लिए तिथियां घाेषित कर देंगे। उन्हाेने ऑनलाइन एग्जाम लिए जाने की संभावना काे खारिज कर दिया।

