मांग:टेंट संबंधी काम में चलने वाली गाड़ियों के बेवजह नहीं काटे जाएं चालान, टेंट व्यवसासियों ने दिया ज्ञापन

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

टेंट यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों ने परिवहन अधिकारी को गुरुवार को जिला परिवहन अधिकारी डाॅ. मक्खन लाल जांगिड़ को ज्ञापन सौंप कर विभिन्न समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग की। यूनियन के अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र फौजी की अगुवाई में दिए गए ज्ञापन में बताया कि टेंट संबंधी काम में चलने वाली गाड़ियों के बेवजह चालान नहीं काटे जाएं।

कोरोना के कारण यूं भी टेंट व्यवसायियों की काम मंदा चल रहा है, उस पर चालान काटने से उनकी परेशानी बढ़ रही है। ऐसे माहौल में उनको रियायत दी जानी चाहिए क्योंकि टेंट का सामान लाने व ले जाने के लिए गाड़ियां दिन रात चलती हैं। परिवहन अधिकारी ने आश्वासन दिया कि टेंट व्यवसायियों को परेशान नहीं किया जाएगा।

