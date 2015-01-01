पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:सऊदी में श्रम कानूनाें में बदलाव, अब कंपनी बदलने की छूट मिलेगी, शेखावाटी के दाे लाख काे होगा फायदा

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सऊदी अरब के कफाला सिस्टम के तहत कामगारों के पास शोषण से बचने का बहुत कम मौका होता है
  • सऊदी अरब जाने वाले कामगाराें काे कंपनियाें के रहमाे करम पर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा, मार्च से लागू होंगे प्रावधान

सऊदी अरब ने अपने यहां काम करने वाले विदेशी कामगारों को बड़ी राहत दी है। सऊदी अबर में काम करने वाले विदेशी कामगार अब उनको नौकरी देने वाली एक कंपनी के रहमो करम पर नहीं रहेंगे। इससे शेखावाटी के दाे लाख कामगाराें काे फायदा हाेगा।

भारत समेत विभिन्न देशों से लोग सऊदी अरब में मेहनत मजदूरी करने जाते हैं। इनमे शेखावाटी के लाेगाें की तादादा काफी अधिक है। शेखावाटी के सीकर, झुंझुनूं एवं चूरू जिले के करीब दाे लाख वहां मेहनत मजदूरी करते है। अक्सर खाड़ी देशाें में कामगाराें के उत्पीड़न और समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने की खबरें आती रही हैं।

इसी बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए सऊदी अरब के मानव संसाधन और सामाजिक विकास मंत्रालय ने सुधारों का एलान किया है। इसके तहत सऊदी अरब में काम करने वाले विदेशी कामगार अब वहां आसानी से नौकरी बदल सकते हैं।
इसलिए हाे रहा है श्रम कानूनाें में सुधार
सऊदी अरब में सुधारों का एलान क्राउन प्रिंस के विजन 2030 के मद्देनजर किया गया है। जिसका मकसद देश को विदेशी निवेशकों के लिए आकर्षक बनाना, निजी सेक्टर का विस्तार करना और तेल पर निर्भर देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को विविध बनाना है। अब तक सऊदी अरब तेल पर निर्भर था। अब वह अन्य सेक्टराें में भी आत्मनिर्भर बनने के लिए प्रयास कर रहा है। इस कारण श्रम कानूनाें में सुधार कर अपनी अर्थ व्यवस्था काे सभी क्षेत्राें में आगे बढ़ाने का प्रयास कर रहा है।

ये प्रावधान : कंपनी बदलने पर देश छाेड़कर आना पड़ता था, अब ऐसा नहीं हाेगा
सऊदी अधिकारी खाड़ी देशों में पाए जाने वाले “कफाला” स्पॉन्सरशिप सिस्टम के कुछ प्रावधानों को हटा रहे हैं, इसका मतलब है कि वे अपनी स्पॉन्सरशिप एक कंपनी से दूसरी कंपनी को ट्रांसफर करा सकते हैं। जब उन्हें सऊदी अरब छोड़ना होगा उन्हें फाइनल एक्जिट वीजा दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए नौकरी देने वाली कंपनी की मंजूरी जरूरी नहीं होगी।

नौकरी करते हुए भी वे सऊदी अरब से अपने देश आसानी से जा सकते हैं और फिर वापस आ सकते हैं। पहले यह हाेता था कि दूसरी कंपनी में वीजा लगाने के लिए पहले वाली कंपनी से कफाला बदलने पर उसे सऊदी अरब छाेड़कर कुछ समय के लिए दूसरे देश यानी अपने वतन या अन्य देश में जाकर आना हाेता था।

इससे कामगाराें काे अधिकतर अपने घर आना पड़ता था। इस कारण कुछ समय काम भी छूट जाता था। आने- जाने में एक लाख रुपए खर्च हाे जाते थे। नए प्रावधानाें से कामगाराें काे कंपनी बदलने में आसानी रहेगी।
कफाला का चंगुल, कंपनी छाेड़कर भागने की नाैबत
सऊदी अरब के कफाला सिस्टम के तहत कामगारों के पास शोषण से बचने का बहुत कम मौका होता है, क्योंकि अब तक नौकरी देने वाली कंपनी ही इस बात को तय करती आई है कि वे देश से बाहर कब जाएंगे और उन्हें नौकरी बदलने की अनुमति होगी या नहीं। किस तरह कंपनियां विदेशी कामगारों के पासपोर्ट रख लेती हैं और फिर उनका शोषण होता है।

उनसे ज्यादा काम कराया जाता है और वेतन नहीं दिया जाता। इसी कारण सैकड़ों कामगार कंपनी छाेड़कर भाग जाते हैं और फिर उनके पास अपनी पहचान का कोई दस्तावेज नहीं होता। जब वे वहां पकड़े जाते है ताे उन्हें जेल जाना पड़ता है। जुर्माना लगाकर उन्हें वहां की हकूमत उनके वतन भेज देती थी। ऐसे लाेग वहां वापस काम करने नहीं जा सकते थे।

अगले साल मार्च से लागू हाेगा नया नियम
नई “श्रम संबंध पहल” को मार्च 2021 से लागू किया जाएगा। इससे सऊदी अरब की लगभग एक तिहाई आबादी प्रभावित होगी। सऊदी अरब में लगभग एक करोड़ विदेशी कामगार रहते हैं। शेखावाटी के सीकर, फतेहपुर, लक्ष्मणगढ़, रामगढ़, झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़, उदयपुरवाटी, मंडावा, बिसाऊ, खेतड़ी, गुढ़ागाैड़जी, केड, जाखल, इस्लामपुर, नरहड़, चिड़ावा, सुलताना, चनाना, माखर, चूरू, रतनगढ़, सुजानगढ़, बिदासर, छापर, सरदारशहर समेत अनेक गांव व कस्बाें के लाेग रहते हैं। अब नए नियमाें से एक कंपनी से दूसरी कंपनी में जाने के लिए राेक नहीं रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें