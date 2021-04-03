पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीए का एग्जाम:चिड़ावा की चंचल, साक्षी, भुवनेश्वरी व घरड़ाना कलां के दीपक भी सीए बने

चिड़ावा2 घंटे पहले
  • सूरजगढ़ के अनाज व्यापारी की बेटी रितु ने पाई सफलता

शहर के मुंबई प्रवासी रंगकर्मी प्रेमप्रकाश पारीक की मेधावी बेटी चंचल पारीक ने सीए की परीक्षा पास की है। पूर्व शिक्षक स्व. गौरीशंकर पारीक की पौत्री चंचल ने अपनी उपलब्धि का श्रेय मां ममता, चाचा नवनीत-गोपाल पारीक और दादा सुरेंद्र पारीक के प्रोत्साहन को दिया।

दिल्ली प्रवासी व्यवसायी सुभाष हिम्मतरामका की होनहार बेटी साक्षी हिम्मतरामका ने भी सीए फाइनल के दोनों ग्रुप प्रथम प्रयास में ही उतीर्ण किए हैं। साक्षी की इस उपलब्धि पर अग्रवाल समाज अध्यक्ष दामोदर हिम्मतरामका, अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल सम्मेलन के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष झण्डीप्रसाद हिम्मतरामका सहित समाज के अन्य लोगों ने प्रसन्नता जताई।

बागर क्षेत्र निवासी कैलाशचंद्र-ममता अग्रवाल की बेटी भुवनेश्वरी सिंघानिया भी सीए बनने वाले होनहारों में शामिल है। वहीं घरड़ाना कलां गांव निवासी नवीन कुमावत के पुत्र दीपक वर्मा भी सीए बने हैं। दीपक ने अपनी उपलब्धि का श्रेय छोटे भाई सीए लक्की वर्मा व माता-पिता को दिया।

रितु शर्मा बनी सीए

सूरजगढ़. अनाज मंडी व्यापारी शंकरलाल शर्मा की बेटी व पूर्व पार्षद मीना शर्मा की बहन रितु शर्मा सीए बनी है। रितु ने दूसरे प्रयास में सीए परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल की है। इसका श्रेय अपने परिजनों को दिया है।

