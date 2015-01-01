पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनूं:मुख्यमंत्री कल प्रदेश की महिलाओं से वेबिनार के जरिए करेंगे बात, झुंझुनू के 19 थानों से महिलाओं को जोड़ा जाएगा

झुंझुनूं24 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के साथ मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य और पुलिस महानिदेशक एमएल लाठर भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
  • झुंझुनूं में महिला संगठनों, शिक्षण संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों को इसमें जोड़ा जा रहा

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य और पुलिस महानिदेशक एमएल लाठर संयुक्त रूप से 9 नवंबर को ‘महिला सुरक्षा संवाद’ के तहत प्रदेश की करीब 22 लाख महिलाओं और उनके परिवारों से वेबिनार के जरिए सीधी बात करेंगे। महिलाओं को उनसे जुड़े कानूनों की जानकारी दी जाएगी, ताकि वे अपने साथ हो रहे अपराधों को रोकने में खुद भी मदद कर सकें।

वेबिनार में महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश, राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल भाग लेंगी। वेबिनार का संचालन अलवर एसपी तेजस्विनी गौतम करेंगी। महिला एवं बाल विकास इसमें सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाएगा।

जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जेसी शर्मा ने बताया कि इस वेबिनार में झुंझुनूं जिले के सभी 19 थानों में कम्युनिटी पुलिस, ग्राम रक्षक, पुलिस मित्र, सीएलजी सदस्य, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, आशा सहयोगिनियों सहित महिला समूहों को जोड़ा जाएगा। झुंझुनूं में सीओ सिटी लोकेंद्र दादरवाल को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है। जिले के सभी एएसपी, डीएसपी की टीम समन्वय करेगी। इसमें झुंझुनूं नागरिक मंच, लायंस क्लब, हैल्पिंग हैंड, महावीर इंटरनेशनल सहित विभिन्न स्वयंसेवी संस्थाएं इसमें भागीदारी निभाएंगी। महिला संगठनों, शिक्षण संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों को इसमें जोड़ा जा रहा है।

