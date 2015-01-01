पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गतिरोध खत्म:बिजली ठेकेदार से समझौते के बाद परिजन हुए राजी, पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंपा

सरदारशहर42 मिनट पहले
सरदारशहर। ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करने के दौरान करंट लगने मजदूर की मौत हो गई। लापरवाही में दूसरी लाइन का करंट बंद करवा दिया गया था।
  • ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करने के दौरान करंट लगने से मजदूर की हो गई थी मौत
  • गलत लाइन बंद करने के कारण हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आया था मजदूर

चूरू जिले के सरदारशहर के वार्ड 27 में ट्रांसफार्मर पर बिजली का कार्य करने के लिए चढ़े मजदूर की बिजली का करंट लगने से मौत होने के मामले में समझौता होने के बाद बुधवार को मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। दोनों पक्षों में मंगलवार शाम को समझौता हो गया था।

यह है मामला
मंगलवार प्रातः 10:30 बजे युवक ट्रांसफार्मर पर काम करने के लिए चढ़ा था जिसकी करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने शव को राजकीय अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं ठेकेदार को मामले की जानकारी देकर लोगों ने अस्पताल बुलवाया।

करीब 3 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी ठेकेदार के नहीं आने पर लोग आक्रोशित हो गए। इस पर मृतक के परिवार को मुआवजा देने की मांग को लेकर लोग अस्पताल के आगे धरने पर बैठ गए। लोगों ने बिजली विभाग एवं ठेकेदार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर आक्रोश जताया।

करंट बंद ही नहीं हुआ जिससे मजदूर की मौत हो गई
लोगों का कहना है कि चिरंजीलाल (21) पुत्र धर्मचंद रेगर संधा एण्ड कम्पनी के ठेकेदार के अन्तर्गत बिजली का कार्य कर रहा था। बिजली की लाईन को बंद करवाकर वार्ड नंबर 27 में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर पर कार्य करने के लिए चढ़ा। ट्रांसफार्मर पर बिजली की लाइन चालू थी। बिजली विभाग द्वारा गलत लाइन काटने से ट्रांसफार्मर की हाइटेंशन लाइन का करंट लगने से मजदूर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

7 लाख रुपए देने पर राजी हुआ ठेकेदार
मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने अधिकारियों को फोन किए। करीब 3 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं होने पर लोगों ने अस्पताल के आगे धरना शुरू कर दिया। सूचना पर बिजली विभाग के अधिकारी अस्पताल के आगे आए। लोगों की अधिकारियों के साथ वार्ता हुई। सूचना पर अस्पताल के आगे थानाधिकारी सतीश यादव भी पहुंचे। ठेकेदार द्वारा मुआवजे के 7 लाख देना स्वीकार किया गया तब जाकर परिजन तथा लोग माने।

(रिपोर्ट: हनुमान वर्मा)

