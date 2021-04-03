पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:कलेक्टर व उपखंड अधिकारियाें ने लगवाया टीका अब 6 काे एसपी व पुलिसकर्मियाें के लगेगी वैक्सीन

झुंझुनूं12 मिनट पहले
चिड़ावा. राजकीय अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते एसडीएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
चिड़ावा. राजकीय अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते एसडीएम।
  • दूसरे चरण का वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, पहले दिन राजस्व विभाग के कार्मिकों काे लगाई वैक्सीन

जिले में गुरुवार काे काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हाे गया। इसमें पहले दिन राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियाें और कर्मचारियाें काे काेराेना वैक्सीन लगवाई गई। इसमें कलेक्टर और उपखंड अधिकारियाें ने काेराेना टीके लगवाए। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि गुरुवार काे जिले के 10 वैक्सीनेशन साइटाें पर 711 राजस्व कर्मियाें का टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम हुआ।

इसमें बीडीके अस्पताल में कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने सबसे पहले वैक्सीन लगवाई। कलेक्टर खान ने कहा कि उन्हाेंने टीका लगवाया है और वे पूरी तरह फिट हैं। हैल्थ वर्कराें काे टीके लगाने का काम पूरा हाे चुका है। इस दाैरान झुंझुनूं उपखंड अधिकारी शैलेष खैरवा, नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. दयानंद सिंह, पीएमओ डॉ. अनिल महलावत, पूर्व पीएमओ डॉ. शुभकरण कालेर माैजूद रहे। आरसीएचओ डॉ. दयानंद सिंह ने बताया कि उपखंड मुख्यालयाें पर उपखंड अधिकारी व अन्य कर्मचारियाें ने टीका लगवाया।

कल पुलिस कर्मचारियाें काे लगेगी वैक्सीन : शनिवार काे दूसरे चरण में पुलिस काे काेराेना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. गुर्जर ने बताया कि पुलिस अधिकारियाें और जवानाें काे टीके लगेंगे। एसपी मनीष त्रिपाठी और अन्य आला पुलिस अधिकारियाें का टीकाकरण हाेगा। पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय से जुड़े अधिकारियाें और जवानाें काे बीडीके अस्पताल में टीके लगेंगे। पुलिस लाइन के जवानाें और अधिकारियाें के लिए पुलिस लाइन में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनेगा। पुलिस थानाें के लिए उपखंड क्षेत्राें की सीएचसी में टीकाकरण हाेगा। मंड्रेला और पिलानी थाने के जवानाें और अधिकारियाें काे पिलानी, मंडावा व बिसाऊ थाने के स्टाफ के लिए मंडावा में टीके लगाए जाएंगे।

आज नगर निकायाें के कर्मचारियाें काे लगेंगे टीके

शुक्रवार काे जिले में 14 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटराें पर नगर निकायाें के कर्मचारियाें काे काेराेना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियाें के लिए शहर मुख्यालय पर तीन जगह टीके लगेंगे। इसमें बीडीके अस्पताल में दाे और गांधी चाैक की अरबन डिस्पेंसरी की एक साइट पर टीके लगेगे। इनके अलावा जिले की 11 नगरपालिकाओं में वहां के सामुदायिक अस्पतालाें के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटराें पर टीके लगाए जाएंगे। नगर परिषद आयुक्त अनिता खीचड़ ने बताया कि वे शुक्रवार को बीडीके में सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे टीकाकरण करवाएंगी, उनके साथ परिषद के सभी कार्मिक भी टीके लगवाएंगे।

चिड़ावा एसडीएम ने भी लगवाया डोज, सीएचसी में अब तक 964 को लगे टीके

एसडीएम संदीप चौधरी ने गुरुवार को राजकीय अस्पताल में कोरोना वेक्सीन की पहली लगवाई। बीसीएमओ डॉ. संत कुमार जांगिड़ और सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. नितेश जांगिड़ की मौजूदगी में एलएचवी विद्या ने एसडीएम चौधरी को वेक्सीन लगाई। बीसीएमओ डॉ. जांगिड़ ने बताया कि सीएचसी में 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए कोरोना वेक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत अभी तक 964 लोगों को टीके की पहली डोज लगाई जा चुकी है। वेक्सीनेशन करवाने वालों में शहरी-ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सरकारी-निजी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, फ्रंट लाइन कार्यकर्ता शामिल हैं। गुरुवार को 29 लोगों ने वेक्सीन लगवाई।

बुहाना | सीएचसी में राजस्व विभाग के कार्मिकों व अधिकारियों को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के टीके लगाए गए। गुरुवार को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 78 कार्मिकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया था। जिनमें से 50 ने टीके लगवाए। बीसीएमओ डॉ. रामकला यादव के नेतृत्व में सबसे पहले एसडीएम जीतू कुलहरी ने टीका लगवाया। इसके बाद तहसीलदार मांगेराम पूनिया, सुरेंद्र कुमार, कानूनगो महेंद्रसिंह बड़सीवाल, पटवारी श्रवण लाल सैनी, ओमप्रकाश, देशराज, विद्याधर, मनीष कुमार आदि ने टीके लगवाए।

मलसीसर | दूसरे चरण के वैक्सीनेशन के तहत गुरुवार को राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाए गए। मलसीसर सीएचसी में कुल 61 राजस्व कार्मिकों को सीएचसी में टीके लगाए गए। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. सत्यवीर ने बताया कि राजस्व विभाग के कुल 71 कार्मिकों को कोरोना वैक्सीन के टीके लगने थे लेकिन 61 कार्मिक ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। सीएचसी में सबसे पहला टीका एसडीएम शकुंतला चौधरी को लगाया गया। इसके बाद तहसीलदार बबीता ढिल्लो, बिसाऊ नायब तहसीलदार, पटवारी, गिरदावर व अन्य कार्मिकों को टीके लगाए गए।
सूरजगढ़ : नगरपालिका कर्मचारियों के शुक्रवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगेगा। ईओ सत्यनारायण स्वामी ने बताया कि पालिका के सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के सीएचसी में टीकाकरण होगा। वहीं ईओ स्वामी व जेईएन अंतरसिंह के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार को कस्बे में जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। इस दौरान बगैर मास्क के घूम रहे 80 लोगों को मास्क बांटे गए तथा 25 स्टीकर चिपकाए गए।

